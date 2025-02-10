Papa Johns’ Heart-Shaped Pizza make a comeback for Valentine’s Day: All you need to know

Papa Johns has re-introduced its heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day 2025. It will be available for a limited time only though.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, many brands have introduced special offers, menus, and collaborations for fans. From cookie brands to doughnut chains, everyone has something to offer. Hence, how could pizza be left behind?

Papa Johns has brought back its beloved heart-shaped pizza. It will be available for just one week so interested individuals should get their hands on it quickly.

Papa Johns' heart-shaped pizza explored

This special pizza has a thin crust and customers can choose one topping on it. While pepperoni is the classic and renowned topic, mushrooms, olives, etc. are also great choices.

Unlike normal pizzas, the heart-shaped pizza isn't sliced.

Availability

This heart-shaped pizza is only available between February 10 and February 16. It comes at a price of $11.99. Fans can order this online or get it at Papa Johns' outlets.

Fans are definitely excited about the new pizza as some of the comments on the chain's Instagram post read:

"Your pizza is what I want for Valentine’s Day. I’ll take it any day over chocolate."

“Heart pizzas on Valentine's Day are [me and my husband's] annual tradition.”

“You know what I’m getting myself.”

Ryback once reviewed Papa Johns' heart-shaped pizza

Papa Johns has been making this heart-shaped pizza on Valentine's Day for a few years now. It has a great fan following anyway but it also managed to get the attention of former professional wrestler Ryback Allen Reeves.

He said about the pizza (via Soap Central):

“I wonder this was someone’s first-time making the heart-shaped pizza and they didn’t know they were supposed to cut it, or if they just, it just doesn’t come cut. The question that I have. Because this pizza is not really, it’s easy to eat. I like Papa Johns pizza.”

He had ordered the vegetarian pizza with olives and mushrooms.

Other Valentine's Day special heart-shaped pizzas

Papa Johns' isn't the only chain offering a heart-shaped pizza this Valentine's Day. Pizza Hut, Mountain Mike's, and DiGiorno have also launched their own heart-shaped pizzas.

DiGiorno's Valentine's Day special pizza is called 'Heartichoke'. It features a thin crust with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, and garlic. It is only available in a flash sale, starting at noon EST on DiGiorno's website on February 4, 6, 11, and 13 for $2.14.

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut has also launched its heart-shaped pizza. It will be available online and at their outlets in the US from February 11 to February 17. It is also an unsliced pizza and customers can choose one topping.

Mountain Mike's heart-shaped pizza, meanwhile, is available throughout the month of February 2025. Customers can choose the crust, sauces, and toppings. They have also introduced another heart-shaped sweet pizza - Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza. Customers can get this dessert pizza for $5.99 on the purchase of any other pizza.

Mountain Mike's offer reads:

"At Mountain Mike’s Pizza, we’re more than just a pizzeria; we’re the heart of celebrations! From sports fans to families and communities, we bring people together to savor the joy of Pizza the Way It Oughta Be. This February, join us for our most beloved tradition: the Original Heart-Shaped Pizza and an irresistible new treat!"

There is clearly no shortage of great options for the heart-shaped pizza this Valentine's Day. Fans can check these out or even other offers for the special occasion.

