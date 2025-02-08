5 best food deals to get for Valentine's Day 2025: Chick-fil-A, Papa Johns, and more

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, restaurants and fast-food chains are rolling out the best food deals to celebrate the occasion. From heart-shaped food offerings to couple-specific offers, food joints are going the extra mile to woo customers.

While some outlets are offering discounts, others are giving away free items during the promotional period. With so many options available, it might be difficult to choose the most suitable one. For ease, here is a list of the five best food deals for Valentine’s Day 2025.

From date night offers to e-gift cards- 5 best food deals for Valentine's Day

1) Dave & Buster’s Duo Date Night Deal

For those who want a fun Valentine's Day date night, Dave & Buster's Duo Date Night Deal is one of the best food deals available. Every Thursday in February, as well as on Valentine's Day, the restaurant offers a unique package for $40. The deal comprises two choice-based meals and a drink.

The offer also includes five arcade games with scorecards, allowing couples to engage in friendly competition or team up to create lasting memories. A free sweet dessert included in this offer comes as a cherry on top. People who wish to try more than a mere culinary experience may come here with their loved ones.

2) Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne's is celebrating the season of love with limited-edition heart-shaped pretzels. On February 14, the restaurant chain is rolling out a BOGO discount on Original and Cinnamon Sugar pretzels. However, this deal is limited to reward members and does not include the bucket menu.

Pretzel lovers may take advantage of the deal by visiting the website between February 11 and February 14. Furthermore, the restaurant has released a $15 gift card with a Buy One, Get One free offer.

To take advantage of this BOGO deal, customers must unlock the code on the gift card by March 16, 2025. After unlocking, the code must be used within 14 days to avoid expiration.

3) Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is back with its heart-shaped Valentine’s Day tray. Fans have the option to get these trays filled with their favorites like Chick-fil-A Nuggets, Chick-n-Minis, Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves, and Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Additionally, the outlet offers heart-shaped biscuits to celebrate the day of love. These handmade buttermilk biscuits are loaded with boneless chicken breast.

Chick-fil-A is also offering e-gift cards for distant loved ones. Interested people can order these love-themed trays from participating restaurants or order online from the Chick-fil-A app.

4) Papa Johns

To cheer the spirit of love on this Valentine's Day, Papa John's is offering a special heart-shaped pizza. This unsliced pizza comes with a single topping option for $11.99. Papa John's website suggests pairing Oreo Cookie Papa Bites as a dessert option. This eight-bite cookie pack costs an extra $4.99.

This is one of the best food deals for individuals who want to spend Valentine's Day at home with family or out on a pizza date.

5) California Pizza Kitchen

This Valentine’s Day, CPK is offering a special combo deal under the name of “Sweetest Meal.” The package includes one starter, two entrees, and a dessert, all starting at $55. The starter has two options, whereas, for entrees, diners can choose between salad, pizza, and pasta + main plates.

The meal wraps up with one of the three dessert options, namely, Red Velvet cake, Belgian Chocolate Souffle Cake, and Butter Cake. This is one of the best food deals for those who are planning to have a full-course meal on their date.

Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be complete without a romantic meal, despite its focus on love. For some, it can be a fine-dining evening setting, while for others, it may be relishing comfort food with their loving partner at home. Apart from these five best food deals, food fans can explore more offers and plan their day as per their preference.

