Chick-fil-A brings back its Football-Shaped Trays: Item, availability and more details explored

Chick-fil-A has once again rolled out its popular item, just in time for the big game. Known for its chicken menu, the fast-food chain is now offering its football-shaped trays filled with chicken nuggets, expanding to cater to Super Bowl fans.

This limited-time option available until February 8, 2025, can be purchased by individuals, whether planning a small get-together or hosting a watch party for a packed house.

Party with Chick-fil-A's football-shaped trays

Football-shaped trays available on Chick-fil-A (Image via Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A’s football-shaped trays have become a seasonal offering since their first appearance during the fall of 2024. Designed for large groups and game-day snacking, these trays come loaded with 30 crispy chicken nuggets. For those looking for a breakfast option, a smaller version is available. This option has 10 Chick-n-Minis, which consists of golden nuggets served in soft yeast rolls, and brushed with melted honey butter.

Each tray is shaped like a football, portioned accordingly for sharing. The nuggets are arranged in an easy-to-serve layout, offering a convenient choice for anyone looking to improvize their game-day meal prep.

Availability and ordering details

These football-shaped trays have been on the menu since September 4, 2024, but as the season is set to end soon, fans only have a limited time to place an order. The final day to grab a tray will be February 8, 2025. While the Super Bowl is scheduled for February 9, 2025, the fastfood chain is closed on Sundays and therefore, calls off its offering a day early. Those eager to secure this game-day meal can plan ahead and place their orders early.

Orders can be placed via the app’s catering section. Alternatively, one can also call their local store for details on availability. Since these trays are a large-order item, individuals may want to check in advance. While the nuggets are designed to be easy to reheat, fans will need to warm them themselves by popping them in the oven or air fryer.

A popular addition to the game-day spread

Chick-fil-A’s football-shaped trays claim to be a convenient option for large groups. Whether planning a simple snack or an elaborate game-day feast, this item may fit into any menu lineup.

30 chicken nuggets inside the football-shaped tray (Image via Chick-fil-A)

For fans who want to skip the kitchen altogether, the restaurant's catering option allows them to focus on the game, rather than stressing about every last detail of the meal.

What to pair with the football-shaped tray

Zesty buffalo sauce, waffle fries, and honey mustard sauce (Image via Chick-fil-A)

The football-shaped trays can be paired with several accompaniments. Those looking to elevate their spread may consider pairing the nuggets with their classic sauces, such as the honey mustard or the zesty buffalo sauce. For dessert, one can opt for sides like waffle fries or fruits for balance.

Chick-fil-A’s catering options also include heart-shaped trays for special occasions like Valentine’s Day. These feature sweet treats that can be convenient options for sharing.

The final day to order

With Super Bowl Sunday approaching, these football-shaped trays offer a convenient way to plan the game day. The trays will only be available until February 8. Therefore, fans hoping to get their hands on this limited-time offering need to act fast. Individuals can make sure to check the local restaurants for availability.

