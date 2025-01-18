Coca-Cola introduces 6 new limited-time flavors inspired by the 90s and early 2000s: Flavors, availability, and more details explored 

Coca-Cola is tapping into nostalgia with the launch of six new limited-time flavors inspired by the early internet era. The collection, dubbed The Internet’s Favorite Mix, brings quirky flavor names reminiscent of the 1990s and early 2000s when Y2K was a buzzword, and the internet was still in its infancy. These flavors are available at Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, allowing fans to indulge in a taste of the past while customizing their beverages.

Coca-Cola's creative flavors and nostalgic names

The Coca-cola Freestyle machines have been a game-changer since their introduction in 2009, allowing customers to create custom soda blends from a wide variety of bases and syrups. Over the years, the soft drink company has expanded its Freestyle menu to include limited-time offerings, such as Olympics-themed flavors and seasonal collections like the Tropical Holiday lineup.

This time, the beverage giant takes a nostalgic turn, debuting six flavors influenced by the early internet era. The new collection features:

Fanta Lime In My DMs

Fanta Citrus Chatbox

Sprite CherryBaby101

Sprite Orange Goin’ Viral

Coca Cola Vanilla Peach Luvr

Coca Cola Tropical Vlogger

Where to find these cyber-inspired flavors

The new flavors are being introduced through Coca-Cola Freestyle machines found in popular chains such as Wendy’s and Firehouse Subs. One can also look up the location of their nearest Freestyle machine by searching it on the location finder map on the Coca-Cola Freestyle website.

The Freestyle Instagram account has revealed that customers can vote for their favorite flavor, with the winning flavor potentially earning a longer stay in Freestyle machines. According to the famous Instagram food blogger @markie_devo, the Internet’s Favorite Mix flavors have started appearing in select locations. The company itself later confirmed the launch on their official Freestyle Instagram page:

"Six new cyber-inspired mixes are HERE! Vote for your favorite with each pour."

Mixed reactions to the flavor names

While the cola brand's playful nod to the internet’s early years has garnered attention, it has also sparked debate online. Famous Instagram food blogger @markie_devo shared a post about the six new flavors and wrote,

“It’s 2025, of course we have Coke that tastes like Windows 98.”

Some social media users praised the nostalgic vibe of the line-up, while others criticized the names for being either too modern or pandering to Gen Z.

Social media users voiced their opinions regarding the flavor names(Image via Instagram/@markie_devo)

Some noted that terms like “DMs” and “Vlogger” were not commonly used in the 90s, pointing to a mismatch between the flavor names and the period they’re supposed to represent.

Limited-time availability and nostalgia-driven appeal

Although the exact availability period has not been officially confirmed, it’s clear that these flavors are designed to be a limited-time experience.

With The Internet’s Favorite Mix, Coca Cola strives to blend nostalgia with innovation, inviting customers to relive the early days of the Internet while enjoying inventive new flavors. Fans can find the flavors at participating Coca Cola Freestyle locations and also cast their vote for a favorite flavor.

