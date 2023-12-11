Top 7 Gen-Z fashion trends to follow in 2024

The world of fashion is ever evolving, and now Gen-Z fashion trends are reigning supreme. Gen-Z fashion is all about creativity, comfort, sustainability, individuality, and self-expression. Gen Z prefers styles that promote a relaxed and androgynous aesthetic.

Their style aesthetic is a mirror of their beliefs and values and a celebration of diversity. This year, 2023, has seen the influence of Gen Z fashion on the fashion industry as a whole, and if the Holiday and Spring Collections for 2024 are anything to go by, Gen Z fashion will also take center stage in 2024. Are you on the lookout for Gen Z trends to redefine your style in 2024? Check out the carefully curated list below.

Best Gen-Z fashion trends for 2024

1. Sustainable Fashion

Sustainability has become one of the main factors influencing Gen-Z fashion choices. This generation has increased the demand for ethical and sustainable fashion practices because of their eco-conscious mindset.

They are more inclined toward vegan leather, recycled fabrics, organic cotton, thrifts, and vintage wears because fast fashion has begun to lose its appeal. So in the coming year, to prioritize sustainability, there will be a lot of second-hand shopping, thrift wear, and vintage pieces, and DIY fashion and thrift brands like Vinted, are helping that mindset.

2. Androgynous clothes

Another attribute of Gen-Z that influenced fashion is their gender fluidity. This generation challenges traditional gender norms. They promote a fashion aesthetic that blurs the line between feminine and masculine. They embrace oversized silhouettes and so their style features pieces like oversized sweaters and shirts and wide-legged pants. Their style leans toward gender neutrality, which is a testament to the generation's desire for inclusivity.

3. Y2K Fashion

During 2023, nostalgia played a significant role in molding Gen-Z fashion. With a penchant for bringing back and reinventing trends from past decades, this generation revived the styles of the '90s and early 2000s and gave them contemporary aesthetics. Brands like Miu Miu have taken up the Y2K trend, and you can see them leading the charge with elastic waist miniskirts, boat shoes, layered collared shirts, pleated skirts, thin belts, etc. This trend is definitely coming into 2024 with us.

4. Low/Drop waist dresses

Drop waist dresses have made a comeback in this generation. Their classic silhouette appeals to the style and taste of Gen-Z. It is characterized by its lowered waistline that sits around the hip area or below the natural waist, creating a relaxed profile. With this trend, the days of belting or clinching dresses are over.

5. Mega bags

The term "Mega bags" refers to oversized and voluminous handbags that make a loud and impactful statement. The main feature of these bags is their general size, which has enough space to carry daily necessities. But they are not just for utility purposes, they also serve as a fashion statement. The generous size of these bags gives a visually striking effect. These bags depart from the conventional, something that Gen-Z fosters, and they offer a bold yet stylish alternative for those who are looking for practicality.

6. Chunky shoes

This trend has become prominent in contemporary fashion. These shoes are known for bulky and substantial soles which leads to bulky and large aesthetics. Chunky shoes come in different styles, you can find them in boots, loafers, sneakers, and even sandals. This versatility enables individuals to incorporate it into different parts of their dressing, from formal to casual.

7. Wearable Technology

Because they were born into the digital age, Gen-Z's world is shaped by and centered on technology. And now, they have seamlessly integrated some tech features into fashion. However, tech-integrated garments are more than just a trend; they are a reflection of this generation's need for style and functionality. One popular wearable tech is the smartwatch which, apart from telling time, also features fitness tracking, messaging, and calling. Other wearable tech includes self-cleaning fabrics, self-heating jackets, and water-resistant materials.

Gen-Z fashion trends are futuristic, comfortable and express individuality. The trend is proof that fashion only gets better as the years roll by.