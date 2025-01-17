All you need to know about Jack in the Box’s new Chicken Fajita and Chicken Caesar Snack Wraps

The bestselling Jack in the Box Snack Wrap has arrived in two new flavors—the Fajita and Caesar Jack Wraps. The fast food restaurant chain on January 6, 2025, shared the news with customers and fans as follows:

"Jack in the Box, Inc. is starting 2025 with a wrap-tastic bang by bringing new flavors to its wildly popular Jack Wraps nationwide. After a successful test drive of new flavors in select markets, the wraps are making a bold entrance to menus everywhere, proving once again that Jack in the Box knows exactly how to keep fans coming back for more."

Customers can order the Fajita Jack Wrap and Caesar Jack Wrap together for $6 from now till February 16, 2025, before the deal ends.

More details on the Jack in the Box Chicken Fajita and Chicken Caesar snack wraps

Jack in the Box introduced two new snack wraps based on fan demand for bold flavors:

Chicken Fajita Jack Wrap: White meat chicken, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, tomato, and cheddar wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap: White meat chicken, Caesar dressing, shredded lettuce, and tomato in a warm tortilla.

Ryan Ostrom, Chief Customer and Digital Officer, shared the inspiration behind the additions.

"We’re always listening to our customers to find out what they’re loving, and adding these new flavors to our fan-favorite wraps is no different. The excitement is real — Jack Wraps have been lighting up social media, with Jack fans raving about the crave-worthy convenience and unforgettable flavors."

Ostrom added:

"After taking the time to perfect the Jack Wraps, we’re thrilled to offer a menu item that lives up to the craveable and convenient hype everyone’s looking for.”

The Farjita and Caesar wraps are presented in different serving options. They are explored below:

1) Grilled Chicken Fajita Jack Wrap

Grilled Chicken Fajita Jack Wrap (Image via Jack in the box website)

This Farjita option offers all-white grilled chicken in strips mixed with shredded cheddar, caramelized onions, sliced lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle ranch surrounded by a warm tortilla. The grilled chicken Farjita is available to order on the brand’s website for $3.29.

2) Crispy Chicken Fajita Jack Wrap

Crispy Chicken Fajita Jack Wrap (Image via Jack in the box website)

This variety of the Farjita takes a crispy all-white chicken and seasons it with caramelized onions, sliced lettuce, shredded cheddar, Chipotle ranch, and onions in a warm tortilla. This treat also goes for $3.29 on the brand’s website.

3) Grilled Chicken Caesar Jack Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Jack Wrap (Image via Jack in the Box)

Customers ordering the Caesar Wrap may prefer their all-white chicken in strips mixed with tomato, Caesar dressing, and sliced lettuce wrapped in a tortilla. This option is priced at $3.29 on the brand’s website.

4) Crispy Chicken Caesar Jack Wrap

Crispy Chicken Caesar Jack Wrap (Image via Jack in the Box)

The second option of the Caesar Wrap is a mix of the white chicken strip in a mixture of sliced lettuce, Caesar dressing, and tomato covered in a warm tortilla for $3.29 on the brand’s website.

The fast food chain is offering two Jack Wraps for just $6 from now till February 16, 2025, as part of a mix-and-match combo with fries and drinks. Other deals expiring on February 16 include the $5 All Day Big Meal and the new Lemonade Tea Infusions in flavors Lemon Razz and Classic.

Customers should also check out the Jack’s Munchies Under $4 menu for a Buy One Get One Free Offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback