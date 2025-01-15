Wendy’s launches new 2 for $7 deal: Items, availability, and more details explored 

Wendy’s is offering customers more value for their money with the 2-for $7 deal. The 2 for $7 offer, according to the fast food chain, is a new way for foodies to satisfy cravings on a low budget. According to the Wendy’s official website:

“With this limited-time offer, you don’t have to compromise on flavor, quality, or savings. Whether you're tackling resolutions or treating yourself, Wendy’s delivers double the delicious... for less.”

The 2 for $7 menu includes four bestsellers: the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Dave’s Single, the Classic Chicken Sandwich, and the 10-piece Nuggs. Customers can pick any two of the options available for just $7. This offer ends by March 2, 2025.

More details on the Wendy’s 2 for $7 limited-time offer

The fast food company’s website introduces the special offer on their website as follows:

“Since the debut of our Super Value Menu in 1989, Wendy’s has been setting the standard of value for the Kings and Clowns in fast food. From the iconic Biggie Bag, 2 for $3 Breakfast Biggie Bundles, limited-time offerings like the $3.99 Spicy Chicken, $1 Soft Drinks, $1 Honey Buddy, and more, Wendy and her famous pigtails have been here to ensure your dollar works as hard as you do. The new 2 for $7 deal takes value to new heights.”

Here is a list of items on the menu:

1) Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich (Image via wendys.com)

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich is made from chicken breast breaded and marinated in the restaurant’s signature spices and peppers. The marinated chicken breast is topped with lettuce, mayo, and tomatoes.

2) Dave’s Single

Dave’s Single (Image via wendys.com)

The bestselling burger features a quarter pound of beef, Ketchup, pickles, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and sweet onion wrapped in a bun.

3) Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich (Image via wendys.com)

This classic recipe comprises lightly breaded chicken breast mixed with tomato, mayo, fresh lettuce, and pickles on a toasted bun.

4) 10-piece Nuggs

10-piece Nuggs (Image via wendys.com)

The 10-piece Nuggs are tiny chicken nuggets paired with the food company’s bestselling Buttermilk Ranch or BBQ.

The brand’s website also proposes 16 different ways to save by mixing the menu items of the 2 for $7 deal. For example, chicken lovers can pair the Spicy Chicken Sandwich with the 10-piece Nuggs.

The popular combination of the Dave’s Single and the Classic Chicken Sandwich is also available. To score a 2 for $7 deal, customers can visit a local branch or the restaurant’s website. Prices may vary according to location.

In other news, word on the streets is that Wendy’s is set to launch a Thin Mint-flavored Frosty in collaboration with the Girl Scouts of the USA. The cookie-flavored treat, according to Fox News, may hit the shelves on February 21, 2025. User @snackolator on Instagram shared a sneak peek of the frosty flavor on January 8, 2025, with the caption:

“I’m crying tears of Thin Mint joy right now because Wendy’s is bringing one of the best-looking flavors ever in February!”

Wendy’s customers in America reacted excitedly to the news of the local partnership and the new minty flavor.

Stay tuned for more updates on the restaurant chain.

