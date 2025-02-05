All you need to know about DiGiorno’s new limited-edition pizza

DiGiorno’s new limited-edition pizza, the Heartichoke, has launched ahead of Valentine’s Day 2025. The heart-shaped pizza, featuring artichokes, spinach, and a creamy garlic sauce, is available exclusively online. The heart shape aligns with Valentine’s Day themes, while the $2.14 price references the holiday’s date (February 14).

The pizza will be sold via DiGiorno’s website at 12 p.m. EST on February 4, 6, 11, and 13. Unlike the brand’s standard frozen pizzas, this one will not appear in grocery stores.

Inside DiGiorno’s new limited-edition pizza: Artichokes, pricing, and online-only strategy

Heartichoke Pizza: A heart-shaped pizza solution to Valentine's Day (Image via Shop Digiorno)

DiGiorno’s new limited-edition pizza layers mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, and garlic on a thin crust, topped with a creamy garlic sauce. The heart shape and $2.14 price tag are a nod to Valentine’s Day (February 14), while the name “Heartichoke” merges “heart” and “artichoke.”

The brand’s Instagram account teased the pizza in a post with the caption:

“Introducing our Heartichoke Pizza: your heart-shaped pizza solution to Valentine’s Day. (And yes, it includes artichokes. IYKYK 👀).”

Sales begin at 12 p.m. EST on February 4, 6, 11, and 13 via DiGiorno’s merchandise website, with a one-pizza-per-person limit. The pizza will not be sold in stores, and shipping is restricted to U.S. addresses. Detailed terms are listed on the product page.

Why DiGiorno’s Valentine’s Day pizza is online-only—and likely to sell out

DiGiorno’s new limited-edition pizza adopts an online-exclusive, flash-sale model, similar to its 2023 Thanksgiving Pizza, which sold out within 60 seconds.

Limited quantities and four staggered drop dates aim to fuel urgency, as hinted in the brand’s social media warning: “Get yours while supplies last.”

Analysts suggest that the 2.14 price—a fraction of typical DiGiorno pizzas—serves as a promotional gimmick rather than a profit driver. However, shipping costs (not included in the 2.14 price) and regional availability may offset affordability for some buyers.

From Thanksgiving to February: DiGiorno’s seasonal pizza formula

DiGiorno has increasingly relied on limited-edition launches to engage consumers. The Heartichoke follows 2023’s Thanksgiving Pizza, which included turkey and cranberry sauce. Both releases emphasize exclusivity, leveraging online sales and rapid sellouts to generate buzz.

The Valentine’s Day offering targets couples seeking themed meals, though its artichoke-spinach combo diverges from traditional romantic fare.

For those unable to secure DiGiorno’s new limited-edition pizza- The Heartichoke, DiGiorno’s website suggests DIY alternatives like heart-shaped naan pizzas.

Social media strategy and customer expectations

Netizens expressed their excitement to try the pizza (Image via Instagram/@digiorno)

DiGiorno’s Instagram announcement frames DiGiorno’s new limited-edition pizza as a playful, hassle-free alternative to traditional Valentine’s dinners.

Reactions to the post were largely positive. Veggie enthusiasts applauded the spinach-and-artichoke focus, calling it a “dream” combination. Many users praised the heart shape and creamy garlic sauce, saying the product sounds “delicious” and “better than the Thanksgiving pizza.”

DiGiorno’s new limited-edition pizza appeals to fans of themed foods and online exclusives. While its artichoke-centric recipe and flash-sale model may polarize, the Heartichoke’s $2.14 price and heart shape ensure it stands out in a crowded Valentine’s market.

