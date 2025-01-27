Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day lineup makes a comeback: Products and availability explored

Dunkin’s Valentine’s menu is making a comeback just in time for the season of love. Starting January 29, 2025, the coffee and donut chain will reintroduce its beloved heart-shaped donuts and other festive items to locations across the U.S. This limited-time lineup includes two of Dunkin’s most-requested treats: the Brownie Batter donut and the Cupid’s Choice donut. Alongside these holiday-themed offerings, the chain has added special sprinkle designs and a Valentine’s Day capsule collection in collaboration with artist Corey Paige.

Heart-shaped donuts headline Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day menu

Brownie Batter & Cupids Choice Donuts (Image via Dunkin')

The returning Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice donuts are the stars of Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day lineup. The Brownie Batter donut features a heart-shaped shell filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream, topped with chocolate frosting and Valentine’s-themed sprinkles. Meanwhile, the Cupid’s Choice donut is also heart-shaped and filled with Bavarian Kreme, decorated with strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkles.

To complement these fan-favorite items, Dunkin’s classic sprinkle donuts and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats have received a festive makeover. Each comes adorned with a pink, white, and red heart sprinkle blend, adding a cheerful holiday touch.

A limited-edition capsule collection adds a creative twist

In addition to its menu offerings, Dunkin’ is introducing a Valentine’s Day capsule collection in collaboration with New York-based artist and muralist Corey Paige. The collection includes themed apparel and accessories, such as crewneck sweatshirts, hats, socks, and a heart-shaped bag emblazoned with the phrase “Dunkin’ Has My Heart.”

This exclusive collection will be available for purchase, starting January 29 at 9 a.m. ET. While pricing details have yet to be announced, the collaboration brings an artistic flair to Dunkin’s seasonal celebration.

Availability and how to get the Valentine’s treats

Dunkin’s Valentine’s lineup will be available at participating locations nationwide, starting January 29. These festive menu items, including the Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice donuts, will only be offered for a limited time, so customers are encouraged to grab their favorites before they’re gone.

Dunkin’s Valentine’s limited-time lineup (Image via Dunkin')

The Valentine’s treats are part of Dunkin’s continued effort to blend its classic offerings with seasonal touches that celebrate special occasions. From heart-shaped donuts to vibrant sprinkle designs, the lineup offers something festive for both donut lovers and coffee enthusiasts alike.

Dunkin’s festive approach to Valentine’s Day

This seasonal menu isn’t just about sweet treats— it reflects Dunkin’s ongoing focus on creating fun and engaging holiday experiences. With its heart-shaped donuts and artist-designed capsule collection, the brand continues to explore new ways to make seasonal celebrations memorable for its customers.

While the menu and merchandise are temporary, they offer a creative way for Dunkin’ fans to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their favorite flavors and festive designs.

Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day lineup makes a romantic return with heart-shaped donuts, festive sprinkles, and an exclusive capsule collection. Available starting January 29, 2025, these limited-time treats highlight the chain’s ability to bring a seasonal twist to its menu while offering customers a fun way to celebrate the holiday. With its mix of classic flavors and artistic merchandise, Dunkin’ once again embraces the spirit of Valentine’s Day in its own unique style.

