The New York Fashion Week comes with excitement and widespread media coverage and the 2024 shows were no exception. The excitement that comes with New York Fashion Week is not only because of the meticulously arranged collections but also about the spotlight that shines on the intersection where celebrities, popular culture, and fashion merge.

The New York Fashion Week brings into focus the highly anticipated collections and the celebrated individuals that bring them to life. From the front rows of the show to the streets of the city, celebrities showcase personal style and flair, transforming the week into a dazzling display of individualized expression. In this carefully curated list, we will be unveiling 7 of the best-dressed celebrities in the Fashion Week. This list is not about the labels or the price of their outfits but about their persona, creativity, confidence, and interpretation of the fashion season.

7 Best-dressed Celebrities at New York Fashion Week 2024

1. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey was spotted with a sparkly ensemble at the Marc Jacobs show. The 27-year-old American model opted for a doll-esque look. The model donned a crystal embellished two-piece skirt and matching jacket over a white tank top. She paired the look with a pair of white heels and a white Marc Jacobs chain bag. Harvey wore a slicked-back hairdo and accessorized with a pair of glossy brown opera gloves, silver earrings, and a necklace.

2. Becky G

Rebecca Marie Gomez, popularly known as Becky G was seen at the Blond's Fall/Winter Fashion show in a Y2K-approved mini gown. The jewel-embellished gown featured strategic cutouts that bared her hips and draped around her sides. The gown also featured a drooping cowl neckline and tiny straps. The 26-year-old wore her red hair in a wavy blunt cut style and accessorized with platform sandals and chunky jewelry. Becky G's bold makeup finished off the stunning look.

3. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow was spotted at the Marc Jacobs show embodying a fusion of the ballet core and mob wife aesthetics. The Canadian fashion model donned a white high-neck top with ruched detailing and paired with black see-through tights and a fur overcoat. The model's black flats with white socks and a pair of black gloves rounded off the glam look. She finished off the ensemble with a layered fringe hairdo.

4. Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga gained quite the attention for her outfit at the Bronx and Banco show at New York Fashion Week 2024. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked splendid in a white mini dress with a floral patterned skirt. The eye-catching gown also featured a plunging neckline and she paired the outfit with white gloves and transparent heels. She wore a white overcoat and opted for a nude and subtle makeover while letting her hair down to frame her face.

5. Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny was seen at the YSL Beauty Candy Shoppe in an all-black ensemble. The American singer and actress wore a daring black cropped leather jacket and a floor-length black skirt that flattered her figure. She carried long bohemian braids and a smoky-eyed glossy lips makeover. Destiny is allegorized with silver rings on both hands.

6. Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham gave an enlightening speech on size inclusion and representation at the New York Fashion Week 2024 and she did it while wearing a gorgeous floor-length ruffled dress. The 36-year-old model paired the stunning outfit with black strappy sandals wore her hair in an intricately woven updo and opted for a minimalist look with a toned makeover and only accessorizing with a pair of earrings.

7. Romee Strijd

The Dutch model and former Victoria's Secret Fashion model left an impression at the New York Fashion Week 2024. The stunning celebrity, Romee Strijd was spotted at the Bronx and Banco show wearing a sequin-embellished fuschia pink gown. The gown featured a hood, a plunging neckline, and a low back. She paired her dress with nude heels with glitter embellishments. Strijd's hair was slicked back and she opted for dewy and natural makeup and only accessorized with a bracelet and rings.

The New York Fashion Week 2024 was replete with glitz and glamour and the celebrities are proof of that.

