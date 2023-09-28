What to expect from Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 14

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is returning to the screen for another season filled with drama, feuds, controversy, heartbreaks, and romance. While Bravo has yet to confirm when season 14 will release, filming for the show has already begun and season 14 is expected to be released in 2024.

Season 13 of RHONJ saw a lot of drama between the cast members and the one that made headlines was Teresa Giudice's feud with Melissa Gorga. In the previous season, Teresa allegedly spread a rumor about her sister-in-law Melissa claiming that the latter had cheated on her husband Joe Gorga. However, Melissa Gorga denied these rumors.

During the RHONJ season 13 reunion, the feud got so bad that both cast members decided never to contact each other again. US Weekly reported that these two cast members will appear in season 14.

Following that, in May, Melissa shared on her podcast On Display with Melissa Gorga that would be appearing in the future seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Previously, in March, she had cleared the air on Elvis Duran & The Morning Show that she wasn't ready to leave the show. She added that she had a "couple more in her," unless Bravo decided to change things a little.

When she was asked about Teresa coming back on the show's season 14, in May, she said:

"Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere."

Other cast members expected to appear in the upcoming season of RHONJ include Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda.

Jackie on appearing in The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 14

Fans may get to see some new faces in the upcoming season of the show, including Kayla Giovinazzo and Tiffany Chantell Rosania. Jackie was a main cast member but was given a friend role by the show, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, in season 13.

However, it does not appear that Jackie Goldschneider has been affected much by this conversion. In April, while appearing on Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, she discussed the matter. She said that if she was asked to join the show, no matter what role she was given, she said that she would go back. Noting that she absolutely loved the show, Jackie said that she had a great experience in season 13.

“I wouldn’t mind coming back full-time, I wouldn’t mind coming back as a Friend. I’m not gonna push for either one — whatever happens, happens,” Jackie noted.

Additionally, while the show's season 14 is being filmed, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral got into a "physical altercation" after a feud. As reported by Page Six source, it was revealed that Jennifer pushed Danielle during an argument. In retaliation, Danielle crumpled up her plastic cup, which she hurled at Jennifer's face and drew blood.

As a result of the feud, The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) found a way to continue filming with both cast members, according to the report.

“They’re both filming again — but separately for now — after the incident. Producers are hoping they will organically make amends on camera,” the report stated.

As of now, Bravo has not confirmed the release date for season 14 of the show, so fans will have to wait a bit longer. Fans can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 on Bravo.