What is Ashley Graham’s net worth? Meet Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge season 1 host

A new reality show called The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge is set to air on HGTV on July 16, 2023. In this show, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, the cast members will convert an ordinary Southern California house into a Barbie Dreamhouse.

Throughout the show, each room will be decorated according to the show's theme and showcase Barbie's history.

In addition, Ashley Graham, who is an actress, supermodel, designer, author, and media personality, will host the show, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. Her net worth is reportedly $10 million, according to reports by Celebrity Networth.

As the opening episode of the show, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, is called Barbie's Big Pink Carpet Finale, it mentions the following:

“Christina Hall and James Bender take on Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle. Then the four finalist spaces compete at a Pink Carpet event. One space is voted the winner, and a fan wins a stay in the DreamHouse. Appearance by Barbie star, Margot Robbie!”

A number of designers will be featured in this season's show, including Jasmine Roth, Jonathan Knight, Kristina Crestin, Mike Jackson, Egypt Sherrod, Anthony Elle, Michel Smith Boyd, Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington, Christina Hall, James Bender, Brian Kleinschmidt, Mika Kleinschmidt, Keith Bynum, and Evan Thomas.

Loren Ruch, the head of HGTV, shared the following during a press conference:

"Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will deliver a unique, visually stunning payoff for millions of fans who want to see their favorite HGTV stars bring a treasured childhood icon to life.”

In anticipation of the upcoming show, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Ashley Graham shares her excitement

Ashley Graham Ervin is well-known to her fans for her modeling career. In 2016, she made it to the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as one of the most inspirational figures in the industry. Her first book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, was released in 2017 and discusses body positivity.

Having married Justin Ervin in 2010, she has two children, Roman Ervin and Malachi Ervin. In addition, Ashley Graham has appeared on many television shows, such as What Would You Do? season 13, Ashley Graham Project, American Beauty Star, and now Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge season 1.

As well as these, Ashley Graham has also appeared in music videos including Toothbrush by DNCE and Girls Like You by Maroon 5 starring Cardi B. For this upcoming show, here is what Ashley shared before the launch.

“It’s a hard life being Barbie: All this hair and makeup, these high heels. I’ve had so much fun hosting this show, because I love Barbie. Have fun, smile, fake it ‘til you make it, and make sure the mic’s on. This is going to be really hard for all the judges."

In addition, Ashley Graham Ervin mentioned:

"I don’t know how they’re going to actually make a decision at the end of the day. Somebody’s going to want to buy the house like this!”

Jonathan Adler and Tiffany Brooks are the show's judges this season, while Maureen McCormick will serve as a guest judge. The show will consist of four episodes in which the contestants will showcase their designs and transform the house into the perfect Barbie home.

Fans will be able to watch the show's latest episode on HGTV on July 16, 2023. The latest episode of the show can also be viewed on Discovery+.