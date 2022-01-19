Why did Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny break up? Relationship explored as couple split after four years 

American actor Keith Powers and actress Ryan Destiny have parted ways. The news came to light after a source close to the couple confirmed it to media outlet PEOPLE.

"They're taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends."

Powers will appear in two upcoming Netflix films, including The Uglies, co-starring Joey King, and Perfect Find, opposite Gabrielle Union.

Meanwhile, Destiny, who completed her run on Lee Daniels' Star in 2019 and previously acted in Grown-ish, will next star in Barry Jenkins' upcoming film Flint Strong.

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny were in a relationship for four years before calling it quits. Neither has made an official announcement as of this writing.

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny's relationship explored

Powers and Destiny first crossed paths at a Teen Vogue party in 2015 and exchanged their Instagram handles. Since then, they had kept their relationship on the down low.

However, in 2019, while giving a joint interview to media outlet We The Urban, the duo opened up about their love for one another. Destiny said the duo tried to keep their relationship under wraps but were also happy that they could not.

Keith Powers added that it was important for people to witness a "healthy Black love."

"Whether it's a relationship, marriage or even friendships. Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it's powerful."

In 2020, while chatting with news outlet Teen Vogue, Destiny also talked about how the couple were more open about their relationship in the beginning:

“As time has gone on, we’ve moved back from [posting about each other] because we saw that the more that you put out, the more that people feel like they can be in your business.”

Keith Powers began his professional career as a model and made his film debut in 2013's film House Party: Tonight's the Night.

Powers is best known for playing Dr. Dre's half-brother Tyree Crayon in the biographical drama Straight Outta Compton.

His other film and television credits include What/If, The Tomorrow War, Fear the Walking Dead, The New Edition Story, Reality High, Sin City Saints, Pretty Little Liars, Before I Fall, and Recovery Road.

Meanwhile, Ryan Destiny had begun her career as a musician by forming a band. She also released her own singles after launching her band's music.

Also Read Article Continues below

Some of her acting credits include Low Winter Sun, A Girl Like Grace, The Lower Bottoms and The Wannabes Starring Savvy.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee