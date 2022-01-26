Who is Laurens van Leeuwen? Romee Strijd gets engaged to boyfriend of 12 years 

Dutch model Romee Strijd is engaged to her long-time partner Laurens van Leeuwen.

On January 25, the 26-year-old model took to her Instagram handle and shared a thread of pictures capturing her special moment during a ski vacation in Switzerland.

Strijd can be seen decked out in a white ski suit with black stripes down on the sides and a hooded jacket in the photos. Meanwhile, Leeuwen, sitting on one knee, was wearing a black high neck sports tee and dark gray joggers.

The Instagram thread also showed the proposal location, which consisted of red roses and food such as boiled eggs over avocado toast, fruit, vegetables, and water, along with a bottle of champagne on ice.

In one of the images, Strijd flaunted her round, brilliantly cut diamond ring, designed by Ring Concierge Fine Jewelry.

The former Victoria's Secret model and Laurens van Leeuwen were together for 12 years before their engagement.

Who is Romee Strijd's fiance Laurens van Leeuwen?

Laurens van Leeuwen is a model and consultant who co-founded the Party Pants clothing company.

Born in November 1990, Leeuwen is a native to Zoetermeer, South Holland, Netherlands. He and Strijd are from the same town.

His father, Bert van Leeuwen, was the host of the Dutch television show Family Dinner. Laurens also has three siblings - Pauline van Leeuwen, Boris van Leeuwen, and Carlijn van Leeuwen.

Leeuwen and her now-fiance Strijd started dating in 2009 and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2018. However, the duo did not celebrate their union due to "practical reasons."

As per the news outlet Your Tango, during a 2018 interview, the duo talked about having their dream wedding. They said:

"It's just great that you have an official status when you work together and travel around the world. We still have to find the moment to hold our dream wedding and of course we will also receive wedding photos."

Romee Strijd and Laurens van Leeuwen welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mint, in December 2020. In one of her Instagram posts, the supermodel revealed that she had difficulties getting pregnant because she suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Edited by Srijan Sen