How many Dave and Busters are there? All about the founders as James Buster Corley dies aged 72

Co-founder of Dave and Busters James Buster Corley recently passed away at the age of 72. Dave and Busters is a famous restaurant chain that is currently situated in 151 locations in the United States and two in Canada.

James was discovered dead at his residence on January 2. While police officers rushed to his residence in Dallas, Texas, the situation hinted that he may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In an interview with WFAA, his daughter Kate revealed that James suffered a stroke four months ago, which affected the communication and personality portion of his brain. She went on to state that the family needs privacy while they mourn the loss of a loved one.

Dave and Busters also expressed their grief by stating that James’ passion for hospitality, demand for excellence, and care for the rest of the team members played an important role in making the chain popular. A spokesperson for the company said:

“Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures.”

Dave and Busters was founded in 1982 in Dallas

Dave and Busters gained recognition for their food menu and gaming facilities (Image via Jim Watson/Getty Images)

Dave and Busters' journey started in 1982 and David Corriveau was the other founder along with James. The restaurant chain managed to open a few outlets around the country by 1997 and a few others at spots where Jillian’s outlets used to operate at the time.

The company was acquired by Oak Hill Capital Partners in 2010. They continued their successful journey until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 severely impacted all the restaurant chains around the world. Sales were affected but the chain managed to recover the following year.

When the first restaurant opened in 1982, Corriveau took on the responsibility of handling the entertainment and gaming section while Corley was in charge of food and beverage.

The company became popular in the 90s for its gaming facilities while other restaurant chains were trying to impress people with their food menus. They were mainly known for using a Power Card to activate the games but the company later changed it to traditional tokens.

Dave and Busters has gained recognition for offering sports viewing on large televisions during specific events. They even launched a mobile app in 2015 where people could play games of their choice at the outlets.

The food and drinks section of the restaurant have also been well received. Their menu includes items like pasta, burgers, desserts, and more. The company also has a rule about a guardian accompanying guests who are under 21 and are only allowed to stay till 10 p.m.

They have been sponsors of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, San Jose Sharks, and more.

