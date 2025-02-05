Pizza Hut brings back heart-shaped pizzas: Product details and availability explored

Pizza Hut has revived its heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day 2025, a seasonal offering first introduced in 2017. Available from February 11 to 17, the pizzas will be sold at participating Pizza Hut locations, according to Allrecipes.

The limited-time item features a medium, one-topping pizza baked in a heart shape, continuing its trend as a holiday fan favorite.

History and availability: Pizza Hut’s heart-shaped pizzas return for eighth season

Pizza Hut’s heart-shaped pizza debuted in 2017 and it has reappeared every year around Valentine’s Day due to consistent demand. This year, the offering will be available at Pizza Hut locations nationwide from February 11 to 17.

Customers can choose one topping—such as pepperoni, mushrooms, or sausage—with crust and sauce options mirroring the chain’s standard menu. The pizzas are available for delivery, carryout, or online orders. Pricing varies by location but remains consistent with Pizza Hut’s medium one-topping pizzas.

Why the heart-shaped pizzas arrive unsliced: Brand explains the choice

Pizza Hut’s heart-shaped pizzas are delivered unsliced to preserve their design. The chain’s tagline, “We don’t break hearts, we bake them,” emphasizes the novelty of serving an intact heart-shaped pie.

Customers must slice the pizza themselves, a strategy Pizza Hut has maintained since the product’s 2017 launch.

While this approach has drawn mixed reactions in the past, it aligns with the brand’s focus on creating shareable, photo-worthy moments for couples and families.

From 2017 to 2025: How heart-shaped pizzas became a Valentine’s staple

Pizza Hut's Heart-Shaped Pizza from 2019 (Image via Pizza Hut)

Pizza Hut’s heart-shaped pizzas have gained a loyal following since their debut, with fans anticipating their annual return. The product taps into the broader trend of heart-shaped foods dominating Valentine’s Day, such as chocolates, doughnuts, and Chick-fil-A’s nugget trays.

The unsliced format and single-topping limit remain unchanged, though Pizza Hut’s website suggests pairing the pizzas with sides like garlic knots or cinnamon sticks.

Heart-shaped delights: Valentine’s specials from your favorite pizza brands

Mountain Mike’s Original Heart-Shaped Pizza and Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza (Image via Mountain Mikes Pizza)

Many other pizza brands are also bringing love to the table with special offers this season. Some of them include:

California Pizza Kitchen: A Sweet Deal for Two (starting at $55) is available from February 10 to 16 for dine-in and takeout. The special includes one starter, two entrées — including a heart-shaped pizza — and a dessert.

Papa John's: Back by popular demand, the outlet is offering their heart-shaped pizzas again this year, they are available for $11.99 from February 10 to 16, 2025.

DiGiorno: Their limited-edition Heartichoke Pizza features mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, and garlic on a thin crust with creamy garlic sauce.

Priced at $2.14 (a clever nod to Valentine’s Day), it will be sold exclusively on their website at 12 pm EST on February 4, 6, 11, and 13.

Mountain Mike’s: Their Original Heart-Shaped Pizza is back, crafted with fresh dough and whole milk mozzarella for a truly special treat. They're also bringing the new Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza for just $5.99 with any pizza purchase.

Pizza Hut’s heart-shaped pizzas return as a playful Valentine’s tradition, blending whimsy with practicality. While the single-topping restriction and DIY slicing may limit customization, the product’s visual appeal and nostalgic charm secure its place in the holiday market.

