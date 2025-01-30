Domino's releases new Red Wine with Yellow Tail: All you need to know about the collaboration

Domino’s and Yellow Tail have unveiled a red wine with Yellow Tail, a limited-edition drink designed to pair with pizza. The collaboration merges food and tech, featuring a wine bottle cap that simplifies pizza ordering via smartphones. Available in select markets, the release targets casual dining occasions like game nights or social gatherings.

Red Wine with Yellow Tail: A pizza-inspired red blend hits the market

Yellow Tail and Domino's limited edition red blend (Image via Domino's)

The red wine with Yellow Tail is a fruit-forward red blend developed to complement Domino’s menu. Unlike Pizza Hut’s 2024 tomato-infused “Pizza Wine,” this collaboration uses traditional grape varieties.

According to Yellow Tail’s press release, the wine underwent testing with Domino’s pizzas, including cheese, pepperoni, and pineapple toppings, to ensure broad compatibility.

Dan Kleinman, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits (Yellow Tail’s parent company), emphasized in a statement that the goal was to “enhance pizza nights without overcomplicating them.” The 1.5-liter bottle retails for 16.99 dollars online.

Tech meets takeout: NFC-enabled wine caps debut

Domino's debuts NFC-enabled wine caps (Image via Domino's)

A standout feature of the collaboration is the “Twist.Tap.Order.” cap on select bottles of the red wine with Yellow Tail. The cap uses near-field communication (NFC) technology: twisting it off and tapping it against a smartphone redirects users to Domino’s app to finalize a pre-saved pizza order.

Customers must first set up an “Easy Order” profile in the app, including payment and delivery details, for the feature to work. Kate Trumbull, Domino’s Chief Marketing Officer, noted in an interview that the cap aligns with the brand’s “focus on frictionless ordering.”

The NFC-enabled bottles will activate starting February 3, 2025, initially in Florida, Washington DC, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Oregon. Domino’s clarified that pizza purchases are separate from wine sales, and users must reside within delivery zones.

Limited stock, pairing tips, and regional availability

The Red Wine with Yellow Tail has limited availability, with standard bottles sold in stores where Yellow Tail products are stocked. The NFC-enabled version is exclusive to ReserveBar’s website, though supplies are expected to dwindle quickly. Yellow Tail has not confirmed whether the wine will restock after the initial launch period.

Pairings recommended by [Yellow Tail] (Image via Yellow Tail Wine)

Beyond the collaboration, Yellow Tail shared general pairing suggestions for its existing wines. For example, its Shiraz pairs with Domino’s Extravaganza pizza, while Merlot complements the Meatzza. These recommendations, however, are unrelated to the red wine with Yellow Tail, which is marketed as universally compatible with Domino’s offerings.

How to get the limited-edition red blend

Shoppers can locate standard bottles of red wine with Yellow Tail using Yellow Tail’s online store locator. NFC-enabled bottles are available for delivery via ReserveBar in eligible states, though Domino’s warns that the caps require app setup and may not function outside designated regions.

The red wine with Yellow Tail collaboration blends convenience with tradition, offering a tech-savvy twist on pizza nights. While the NFC cap’s success hinges on user adoption, the partnership underscores Domino’s reputation for innovation and Yellow Tail’s push to make wine accessible. With limited availability and a focus on simplicity, the product caters to consumers seeking hassle-free meal solutions. Whether it becomes a staple or a novelty, the release marks a creative step in merging food, tech, and everyday rituals.

