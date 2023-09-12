"Bringing buckets only": Red wine river flood in Portugal sparks hilarious memes online 

In the small town of Sao Lourenco de Bairro in Portugal, streets were flooded with red wine when two tanks, owned by food and drink supplier Levira Distillery and carrying as much as 600,000 gallons of red wine, spilled out of the blue during transit.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 10, and left nearly 2000 residents of the town shocked as the roads appeared to turn into a river made of red wine, as reported by the New York Post.

While what exactly caused the spill remains unknown, officials of the company, along with the local government, tried to bring the situation under control, so that the nearby Certima River did not overflow with wine, causing an environmental hazard.

As soon as the news broke on the internet, with videos and images of the incident going viral, netizens had hilarious reactions to the Portuguese red wine river flood crisis. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @PopBase’s post reporting the same.

Red wine flood in Portugal's Sao Lourenco triggers wild reactions online

The spill was so huge that it had the capacity to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool, as reported by the New York Post, and could have even entered the local Certima River if the authorities had not interfered immediately and redirected the flow to a nearby playground, thus averting an environmental hazard. Both company officials as well as the Anadia Fire Department joined hands to block off the flood.

Since the videos and images of the unusual red wine flood incident surfaced on the internet, social media users had wild and hilarious reactions to it, to the point where memes started to emerge.

Following the incident, Levira Distillery issued a mea culpa and stated to the press that they took full responsibility and would bear all costs and liabilities related to cleaning, and repairing, and would even deploy teams to help the locals.

“We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible,” continued the statement.

As per USA Today, while the wine spillage did not cause any injuries to humans or animals, it caused infrastructural damage to roads, fields, lands, and cellars.

The distillery also informed people that they were safe henceforth and the situation would soon be under control. Not only that, but they added how the wine-soaked soil from the field was transferred to a local special treatment plant, while investigation was ongoing to figure out the reason behind the spillage.

A similar incident occurred in March 2020 in a northern Italian town called Castelvetro di Modena. Back then, CNN reported that over 1000 liters of Cantina Settecani red wine entered local water pipes and impacted nearly 20 homes.