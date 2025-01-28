Sabra Hummus launches 2 new flavors: Product details explored

Sabra Hummus has introduced two new global-inspired flavors: Chimichurri Hummus and Falafel Style Hummus. Known for its wide range of hummus varieties, the brand's latest offerings aim to provide a fresh and flavorful twist to the classic dip.

The new options are now available at their official website and major retailers, including Kroger and Target.

What are the new Sabra Hummus flavors?

The two new global-inspired flavors by Sabra Hummus (Image via Sabra)

Sabra Hummus' two new products take inspiration from popular global dishes.

Chimichurri Hummus: This variety features a smooth hummus base topped with a vibrant green sauce made from chopped herbs like parsley and oregano, garlic, and white wine vinegar. Chimichurri is a classic Argentinian sauce often paired with grilled meats, and its tangy, garlicky profile adds a zesty kick to the hummus.

Falafel Style Hummus: Inspired by Middle Eastern falafel, this flavor includes a chunky blend of herbs, spices, and soft tomato pieces in the hummus center. While it doesn't replicate the crispy exterior of traditional falafel, the robust flavors are reminiscent of a freshly stuffed falafel pita.

Both flavors are crafted to add versatility to everyday meals or serve as delicious dips for snacks like chips and pita bread.

Where can consumers find these new products?

Sabra Hummus' new varieties are now available at Target and Kroger - Source: Getty

Sabra Hummus' Chimichurri and Falafel Style varieties are available at major grocery stores across the U.S., including Kroger and Target. Shoppers are encouraged to check the deli section at their local stores to find these new products.

Additionally, the Sabra website provides store locator options to help consumers verify availability at specific locations.

About Sabra's existing product range

Different flavors of Hummus by Sabra (Image via Sabra)

Sabra Hummus has long been a popular choice in the prepared hummus market, offering a wide variety of flavors such as Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Tapenade. Known for its creamy texture and innovative flavor combinations, the brand often caters to different taste preferences while maintaining the traditional essence of hummus made with chickpeas and tahini.

The company's latest move to introduce internationally inspired flavors continues its trend of expanding offerings to meet evolving consumer tastes.

What makes hummus a versatile food option?

Hummus is a versatile dip often paired with pita bread, chips, etc. - Source: Getty

Hummus, a Middle Eastern staple made primarily from chickpeas and tahini, is known for its versatility in the kitchen. While often enjoyed as a dip for pretzels, chips, or vegetables, it can also be incorporated into meals as a spread for wraps, a base for grain bowls, or a creamy addition to salads.

Chimichurri Hummus pairs well with grilled proteins, while Falafel Style Hummus can complement Mediterranean-inspired dishes like shawarma or falafel wraps.

The launch of Chimichurri Hummus and Falafel Style Hummus marks another step for Sabra Hummus in offering consumers more diverse and creative flavors. With these new options, the brand continues to provide innovative ways for people to enjoy hummus in both snacks and meals.

Shoppers can now explore these globally inspired varieties at their nearest grocery stores as they claim to elevate their hummus experience.

