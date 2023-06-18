Who is a ‘tomato girl’? Viral TikTok trend takes the internet by a storm

Following the footsteps of the 'Vanilla Girl' and the 'Chocolate Girl,' the 'Tomato Girl' micro fashion niche is the new viral trend in town. This time, it's not just a fashion trend but an entire lifestyle aesthetic. The term was first coined by TikToker @bemusedbeanie in a TikTok where she presented the various aspects of what defined this enigmatic girl in a slideshow of images.

The video has gone on to receive over 997,000 views at the time of this writing. In addition to that, #tomatogirls has amassed over 19.9 million views on TikTok. The minimalist vintage aesthetic takes inspiration from the dreamy 1970s Italian or Mediterranian Summer style.

The aesthetic was first coined by TikTok user @bemusedbeanie (Image via TikTok/@bemusedbeanie)

The Tomato Girl look is characterized by simple and light clothing, including dresses made out of linen or lace with vintage prints. Discreet elements like subtle gold jewelry and woven wicker basket bags add to the overall aesthetic. Tomato Girl footwear consists of light sandals and heels or, in some cases, monochromatic sneakers.

The whimsical trend also requires casual, loose, unstyled wavy hair, and some light natural makeup that isn't noticeable. This trend features a narrow, simple, and soft color palette. The prominent colors on display are white, tomato red, cream, soft blue, and sage green, with a hint of gold for jewelry and accessories. The one major no-go area is an abundance of the color black.

This trend offers a very simple color palette (Image via TikTok/@svevafischetti)

The Tomato Girl aesthetic is a celebration of elegance in simplicity

As proven by many internet users, the trend is not just limited to fashion but also a way of life. The image for The Tomato Girl that is established or imagined includes a girl walking across Mediterranean beaches while the gentle breeze flows through her wavy locks. She rests on the seaside, accompanied by a glass of wine. An old book sits on her antique desk.

The sound of the waves crashing on the distant shore is only interrupted by the eloquent grainy voice of a man coming out of her grandmother's radio, which says:

"Ma tutti i sogni nell’alba svaniscon perché, quando tramonta, la luna li porta con sé."

Overall, the Tomato Girl aesthetic is a celebration of elegant simplicity. A blending in throw-on response to the modern fashion trends that require standing out and deliberate mismatching. The lifestyle rejects sophisticated modern technology like iPads and smart watches and embraces all that is vintage - old movies, early literature, and antique furniture.

Food habits were also included in the trend. As such, the Tomato Girl primarily prefers fresh handpicked fruit and vegetables, which can be used to make salads. seafood dishes, fresh pasta, and cuisines including feta cheese.

Netizens reactions to the aesthetic was mixed as some stated that they were tired of fruit and vegetable-based micro fashion

In reality, internet reaction to the trend was a mixed bag. It did, of course, go viral because a lot of people seemed to completely embrace and embody this trend, including celebrities like Hailey Beiber and Kendall Jenner.

However, a few comments under the original TikTok by @bemusedbeanie suggested that people were tired of such fruit and vegetable-based micro-fashion styles.

A lot of TikTok users did not seem to get why this was even a thing (Image via TikTok/@bemusedbeanie)

A lot of TikTok users did not seem to get why this was even a thing (Image via TikTok/@bemusedbeanie)

As of now, posts on the topic of Tomato Girl has surpassed over 26.3 million views on TikTok.

Poll : 0 votes