“I want kids so bad, but I get scared”- When Hailey Beiber opened up about the fear of having kids with Justin Beiber

Hailey Beiber got plain-spoken and direct with Sunday Times regarding her worries about starting a family. In a recent interview, Hailey Rhode Beiber revealed her wish to start a family with her husband, Justin Bieber, and her apprehensions on the matter.

The 26-year-old American model has expressed fear about starting a family with her partner due to the amount of attention the couple has received, more so due to the recent alleged spat between the Jenners, Beiber, and Gomez.

In a May 14 interview, Hailey Beiber was asked about her plans to settle down and have children with Beiber. She replied:

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared."

There is no denying that fans have been persistent about their public lives being scrutinized since the Hailey Baldwin-Justin Beiber alliance. However, the Rhode Beauty owner has been open about her perception of the hate she has been receiving.

Hailey Beiber shares her struggles with mental health amid negativity from fans

It has been a difficult year for the couple, given their medical health issues and the clash fueled by social media and fans. Hailey suffered a transient ischemic attack in March 2022 after being diagnosed with Grade 5 Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO). She opened up about her struggle with PTSD symptoms post-surgery on The Run-Through with Vogue on January 2023.

On the other hand, Justin Beiber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in the summer of 2022, leading him to cancel his world tour. In the following days, he posted a video of his face affected by partial paralysis.

While the couple took their time to recuperate and undergo therapy, an ugly feud broke out online between fans as they presumed Hailey Beiber had uploaded a video on TikTok mocking Selena Gomez. What followed were cyberbullying, hate speeches, and death threats until Gomez stepped in to address the situation. Hailey added:

"It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

The Beibers' take on the possibility of parenthood

Despite all speculation, the Beibers are in no hurry to start a family. In a February 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine, Hailey Beiber said:

"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"

She added:

"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, 'I'm still super, super young!'"

Meanwhile, Justin admitted to wanting children with Hailey at The Ellen DeGeneres Show but backed his wife, saying:

“I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that’s okay,”

Hailey Beiber's Approach to life ahead

It would be right to say that Hailey Beiber is not backing down despite the incessant trolling. She said:

“If you let things like that silence you, you’re allowing people to dictate how you live your life. Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, ‘If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.’ But I’m really not that kind of person.”

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar in March, Hailey said the duo is currently taking their relationship by the day. The couple celebrated their four-year anniversary last September.

