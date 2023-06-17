Who are Kim Kardashian's friends? A look at The Kardashians star's close-knit group

Kim Kardashian, who started her career as a stylist for Paris Hilton, is now one of the world's most famous media personalities. In addition to her reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, she has a number of business ventures.

Having owned KKW Beauty cosmetics and SKKN By Kim clothing brands, Kim Kardashian has a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes. Her long-standing association with the glamour industry has led her to make many connections, explaining why a sizeable number of her friends also play an important role in her business endeavors. As a matter of fact, her closest friends are primarily her business associates.

An exception to this is Allison Statter.

While speaking on her "Inner Circle" website and app, Kim Kardashian shared the following about Allison Statter, whom she met in elementary school:

“I know I always say ‘my BFF,’ and I definitely have lots of them, but Allison [Statter] and I go way, way back.”

In the same video, Allison also spoke about her bond with Kim:

“I don’t know life without Kim. You’ve just been such an amazing sister to me. It’s also just really comforting and really nice to be on the same path in life, too. We had our kids at the same time. We were, like, married with kids at the same time. … It’s rare and it’s unique, and I just feel so blessed that we have each other.”

In addition to Allison, Kim Kardashian's close friends include Tracy Romulus, La La Anthony, Stephanie Shepherd, Mario Dedivanovic, Khloé Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, Chrissy Teigen, Danielle Levi, and Amy Schumer.

What we know about Kim Kardashian's closest friends

1) Tracy Romulus

Kim Kardashian and Tracy have known each other for more than a decade. Currently, Tracy serves as KKW Brands' chief marketing officer. It includes Kim's business ventures KKW Beauty, Skims, and KKW Fragrance.

In October 2021, on her Instagram account, Tracy shared the following about her bond with Kim Kardashian:

“The one thing I admire most about you is the fact that you are the same genuine person that I met that Monday night in NY 15 years ago. Still the most beautiful, kindest, smartest, funniest and most fun person in the room.”

2) La La Anthony

Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony have been friends for more than 20 years. During a Life & Style interview in 2018, Anthony spoke of her close relationship with Kim. In addition to sharing fashion advice with each other, Anthony also discussed how much they support one another professionally and personally.

“We’re always that to each other and I think you’re always gonna be that to your friends, you’re always gonna offer support. ... We’re friends. We’re always there for each other no matter what," she said.

3) Stephanie Shepherd

She worked as Kim Kardashian's assistant for four years, but due to some differences, the two went their different ways in 2017. After this, rumors about them having bad blood began making the rounds, but Kim Kardashian denied all of these in 2018.

Stephanie was there to support Kim when she made her debut on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. As per PEOPLE, the two are still friends.

In 2022, The Things reported that Stephanie also attended Kourtney's wedding.

4) Mario Dedivanovic

In addition to being Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic has been friends with her for over a decade. In an episode of The Kardashians from April 2022, Kim Kardashian discussed her bond with Mario:

"Seeing Mario [get] so emotional [about me hosting SNL] just reminds me of when his agency told him not to work with me because I was just a reality star. And that he was never going to have a career if he was my makeup artist, and he told them basically to go f--k themselves."

5) Khloé Kardashian

As Kim's sister, Khloé Kardashian has been a steadfast supporter of Kim. Although they grew up together, their bond strengthened even more when their daughters were born in 2018: Chicago and True.

In March 2020, Khloe shared the following on her Twitter handle:

"Once I got pregnant that’s when [Kim] and I became so close and I was fearful we were going to drift apart once I had the baby but we did not.”

6) Allison Statter

Kim Kardashian and Allison Statter have been best friends since elementary school. In December 2020, Allison spoke about her pure bond with Kim and how much she cares for her:

“To me, Kim is just Kim. So I don’t look at her and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, my famous friend Kim. Like, I can honestly say that you have not changed."

Kardashian and Alison Statter have also collaborated for KKW Beauty.

7) Jonathan Cheban

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban first met in 2009, during a dinner gathering for friends. After this, Cheban has been seen with Kim Kardashian during events and evven featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In an interview with Daily Mail in 2019, Jonathan Cheban revealed that the two stars have a very close friendship.

8) Chrissy Teigen

The first time Chrissy and Kim met was during a double date. Chrissy was with John Legend at the time, while Kim was dating Reggie Bush. As a result of their first meeting, they continued to meet and developed a close bond.

Kim shared the following in 2016, according to E! News:

"The night Chrissy and I first met, we bonded in the bathroom while she helped zip me up. We became good friends pretty fast after that, LOL!”

9) Danielle Levi

Danielle Levi is not just Kim's stylist, the two are close friends too! A season 3 episode of The Kardashians showed Kim revealing the bond she has with Danielle Levi:

"Danielle is my stylist, so she picks out my outfits and we go over our looks and she sources them. I always need someone to confirm that this looks good."

Levi shared the following in an interview with CR Fashion Book in 2022:

“It’s never monotone, never boring. Everything is getting bigger and bigger. Every time I think she’s reached the top, she goes even further and she does stuff that’s unpredictable.”

10) Amy Schumer

In the days leading up to Kim's SNL debut, Amy and Kim formed a bond that was visible. At the time, Amy guided her through the process of framing jokes. During this period, Amy shared:

"I think she did amazing. ... I said just talk to everybody like they are your friends and I think she took that to heart. But I think she really followed her own advice and her own instincts, which is what we should all do and she just killed it. I learned from her that night."

Fans can watch The Kardashians season 3 episode 5 on Hulu on June 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes