Are Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson still together? Usher reflects on 2023 viral Las Vegas concert moment involving singer

On February 11, 2025, American actress and singer Lauren Keyana "Keke" Palmer invited American singer Usher Raymond IV to the latest episode of her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. During the hour-long episode, the two artists reflected on their viral concert moment from 2023, where they danced and sang together.

The moment gained attention not only for their performance but also because Keke Palmer's then-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, publicly criticized her outfit. As the singers discussed the incident, the question of Palmer and Jackson's current relationship status arose.

According to TODAY reports, Keke Palmer and Jackson are no longer together. They officially ended their relationship in October 2023.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship update following Usher and Palmer's viral 2023 concert moment

Trending

As mentioned, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson officially separated in October 2023. The two first met in 2021 on The Terrell Show and instantly connected. After two years of dating and welcoming their son, Leodis, their relationship ended, with both parties filing restraining orders against each other.

Jackson alleged that Palmer often became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol, claiming that she struck him several times in the presence of a witness at a birthday party.

On the other hand, Keke Palmer stated that Jackson was harsh with their son while changing his diaper. While no further reasons were publicly disclosed, the separation was made official. Their past relationship came back into public discussion after Palmer and Usher revisited their viral concert moment.

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, during an episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the actress welcomed Usher and hinted that they had stirred up a "ruckus" in her relationship.

"We caused some ruckus in my relationship," Palmer said.

Usher quickly responded, making it clear that he was not responsible for the controversy. He pointed out that he didn’t ask Palmer to wear the dress in question and stressed that he couldn’t be held accountable for how others reacted to his performances. Usher said:

"Did I have anything to do with what was going on in your home? Did I send you that dress? I can not be responsible for how people choose to react to my experience as an entertainer. I am not deliberately trying to do anything that's gonna rock anybody's home."

As the camera panned to Palmer, she was seen laughing. Palmer then playfully suggested that Usher was simply "usher-ing," to which Usher agreed, reiterating that he was not there to break up her home.

"I'm usher-ing right now. This is what I actually say to myself in the mirror: every time I go out there before I hit the stage, I say, 'I am not here to break up your home. I am here to entertain you, my love,'" Usher said.

The controversy dates back to July 2023, when a clip of Palmer at Usher's Las Vegas residency went viral. In the footage, Palmer is serenaded by Usher while wearing a sheer black gown over a black bodysuit.

Following the performance, Jackson took to X to criticize her outfit choice, publicly calling her out by highlighting her role as a mother.

"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson wrote.

His remarks sparked widespread backlash, with many criticizing him for publicly shaming Palmer. In response to the criticism, Jackson defended his stance on X, stating that he had "standards and morals" for his family. At the time, Usher also addressed the situation on X, clarifying that he was not responsible for any conflict between the couple.

However, Palmer remained silent on the matter, and neither she nor Jackson ever confirmed whether the viral moment directly contributed to their breakup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback