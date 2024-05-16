"Part of my journey of mastering myself" — Keke Palmer opens up about upcoming movie, memoir and music

Keke Palmer recently opened up about her upcoming projects in an exclusive conversation with US Weekly. The actress and singer was present at the upfront presentation hosted by Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video on May 14, 2024. During the interview, Palmer spoke about her journey of mastering things, saying,

"Part of my journey of mastering myself so that I can be everything I want to be and more."

She revealed that while she is a "jack of all trades," she also wants to prioritize her personal life. The 30-year-old actress has several upcoming projects, including her memoir, Master Of Me, which will launch on November 19, 2024. She is also a part of an upcoming Amazon movie, The Pickup, where she will star with Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson.

Keke Palmer spoke about her upcoming projects and what she preferred mastering in life

Keke Palmer recently spoke in an exclusive interview with US Weekly, revealing details about her future projects, including her upcoming movie and memoir. The 30-year-old actress said that for her, it is mostly about things that she has mastered. She spoke about the process and said,

"Obviously, it's a constant journey. You're always evolving. But if you can figure out how to master yourself, then your ability to be a part of all things and make all things work for you is the goal for me."

In the interview, she also said that her journey resonated with her upcoming memoir Master Of Me, which is set to hit the shelves in a few months. After talking about this book, she referred to the movie The Pickup. It is a heist movie directed by Tim Story. The actress would be playing the character of Zoe in the movie. Speaking about the character, the actress said,

"We first meet [Zoe] thinking that she's one way, and then when we meet her again at the start of Eddie and Pete's task, we're like, 'OK, wait a minute, she's not who I thought she was.'"

She continued, saying,

"But then there's even more of a reveal as the movie progresses. So it's kind of one of those things where people aren't who you think they are."

Keke Palmer also mentioned that the movie has an underlying message focusing on people's struggles. She added that while one might be a "bad guy" in a situation, they might be a "good guy" in reality.

Her last album, Big Boss, was released on May 12, 2023. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, published on April 24, 2024, she spoke about her upcoming memoir. In the conversation, the actress explained that the book signified her "growth." Keke Palmer previously launched another book, I Don't Belong To You, in 2017.

She then revealed that she was trying to get a hold of her life so she could have a better understanding of herself. She further spoke about her upcoming memoir.

"I am looking forward to having this book out in the world because I know we are all dealing with the same things."

Keke Palmer spoke about her heist movie and jokingly said she might as well be someone to count upon for a hypothetical heist. However, she believes that she might be better at executing a job instead of doing the primary-level strategies.

"I think I would be good at carrying out the task. So, if somebody told me this is what we're doing, I wouldn't miss a beat. You wouldn't find no fingerprints from me. I would be stealth."

Keke Palmer previously spoke about her equation with her toddler Leodis

The actress, who became one of the most influential people in the world in 2019, as stated by TIME magazine, is also the mother of a 14-month-old boy, Leodis. She had him with her then-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, in February 2023. She recently celebrated motherhood with her toddler on Mother's Day.

On that day, she shared photos and videos of her and Leodis. Keke Palmer captioned the Instagram post as,

"Happy Mother's Day to every and all mommies! I love being a mom more than I thought I would, and that was a lot already! I want a whole soccer team. Children are the light of the world and my son is the centerpiece of mine. I'll do anything for Master Leodis."

The series of photos included many images of Palmer enjoying with her little son. Fans showered them with love in the comment section of the heartfelt post. However, this was not the first time she uploaded a post with her son in it. This includes the photos of the mother-son duo on Easter.