What is Pete Davidson's net worth? Colin Jost jokes about Marvel movies paying for Staten Island ferry he bought with SNL star

Colin Jost poked fun at the Staten Island Ferry that he and former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson bought together back in 2022. On May 12's Weekend Update segment, Jost joked:

"This year marks the first time since 2009 that a Marvel movie has not kicked off the summer movie season, which better be a one-time thing because a lot of people rely on Marvel movies to pay for the ferries they bought."

Jost is married to Marvel star Scarlett Johannsen who plays Black Widow in the Avengers films. Fellow ferry owner Pete Davidson, on the other hand, commands an net worth of $8 million, built up from his time in SNL and Hollywood as a comedian, actor, writer, and producer.

Pete Davidson joined SNL when he was only 20

Pete Davidson's career has been on an upward trajectory ever since he joined Saturday Night Live in 2014 at the age of only 20. Now, ten years later, at the age of 30, Celebrity Net Worth states that the comedian holds a net worth of $8 million.

Davidson was an SNL mainstay and his performances as the iconic clueless character 'Chad' were beloved by many.

The Staten Island, New York native was raised by his mother Amy after his dad Scott Matthew Davidson passed away when he was just seven. Davidson's father was a firefighter and died a hero when he ran into the Marriott Trade Center to help during 9/11 before the structure collapsed.

After gracing TV screens for the first time with MTV's Failosophy in 2013, Davidson would make appearances in a few other shows before lading on Comedy Central's Gotham Comedy Live. He also made an appearence on Brooklyn Nine-Nine before landing the gig as an SNL cast member in 2014.

Pete Davidson is reportedly worth $8 million (Image via YouTube/Saturday Night Live)

He was the first-ever SNL cast member born in the '90s and continued successfully in the show until 2022 when he officially left SNL along with fellow cast members Kyle Mooney, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Davidson made $15,000 per SNL episode and around $315,000 per year during his tenure.

Apart from SNL and his stand-up specials like 2020's Pete Davidson: Alive from New York, the comedian has also matured into a bankable actor and producer.

His first production credit came in 2019's Big Time Adolescence, in which he portrayed one of the lead characters, Zeke. Davidson also wrote and produced a semi-autobiographical film based on his life in 2020 named The King of Staten Island.

Some of the other notable films and TV shows Davidson appeared in include Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Suicide Squad, Fast X, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Marmaduke, and American Dad. 2023 saw the premiere of the peacock show Bupkis starring Pete Davidson, which was also created, written, and produced by the comedian himself.

Davidson has also been ingrained in pop culture for having dated a plethora of famous women, including pop stars, reality TV stars, and movie stars. Most prominently Davidson was engaged to singer Ariana Grande in 2018 but they broke up in 2019.

Later, Davidson was linked with actress Kate Beckinsale, then he was with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, and later on, famously dated Kim Kardashian in 2021 before being linked with model Emily Ratajkowsk in the following year.

After being with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders last year, Davidson is currently with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

Pete Davidson has also been open about suffering from Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that causes swelling in the digestive tract and leads to malnutrition, abdominal pain, fatigue, weight loss, and diarrhea.

