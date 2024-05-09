When did Maya Rudolph make her SNL debut? Comedian jokes she has been living in an on-set closet before coming out to host the show

As Maya Rudolph makes a comeback at the Saturday Night Live after 17 years, the actress jokes in the promo that she never left the show, and was hiding in the closet all these years. In the promo for the show to be aired on May 11, 2024, Maya laughs from the closet, while Dismukes and Troast have a conversation in the hallway.

Just when they open a closet, they find Maya Rudolph in it, who jokingly states that she never left the building after her exit from Saturday Night Live in 2007. In the promo, Maya Rudolph is heard saying:

"I've been in here since 2007. I never left. Why would I leave? I have everything I need here. My books, my porridge. And my dear friend Kenny.”

Troast then informs her that she will be hosting this week, to which Maya mockingly reacts by asking the duo to leave so that she can “freshen up.” The promo was to tease the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, where Maya will appear with musical guest Vampire Weekend.

With this episode of SNL, Maya will make a comeback after 17 years, as the actress and comedian made her debut in 2001, before leaving the show in 2007.

Maya Rudolph appeared on SNL in 2012 and 2021

Maya Rudolph, born in 1972, is best known for her roles in films like 50 First Dates, A Prairie Home Companion, Bridesmaids, Life of the Party, and Idiocracy. Prior to entering the SNL show as a cast member, she had done a number of shows, but her claim to fame was with SNL.

However, since she exited the show in 2007, she has made appearances in 2012, 2021, and now again in 2024. On the other hand, apart from Saturday Night Live, Maya Rudolph has also been a part of several other TV shows, including City of Angels, Chicago Hope, Gattaca, As Good as It Gets, Chuck and Buck, Duets, and even Duplex.

Furthermore, Maya Rudolph is also known to have voiced Matilda in The Angry Birds Movie in 2016, and its second part, which came out in 2019. Maya was last seen in Good Burder 2, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in 2023.

However, prior to joining Saturday Night Live decades back, Maya Rudolph was a background singer and often played the keyboard in the band, The Rentals. On the other hand, she has also recorded a track with Matt Sharlp and has performed with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live is currently running its 49th season, as the show began in 1975, and it has only grown in popularity over the years. While the show’s premiere episode was hosted by George Carlin, the show soon began the concept of a celebrity guest host coming in every episode.

Finally, as the show is all set to come to an end, Hollywood Reporter stated that after Rudolph, the audience will also see Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter as hosts and performers during the show’s finale episodes.

However, as soon as the makers released the promo of Maya’s episode, netizens have been going gaga as the comedian has an old history with the show. With millions of views, likes and comments on the promo, netizens are now waiting to once again see Rudolph host the show after 17 years.

