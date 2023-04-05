5 times Celebrity Game Face host Kevin Hart made celebrities participate in hilarious challenges

Celebrity Game Face, Kevin Hart’s newest virtual game show, is set to return to screens for season 4 on April 6, 2023, and will feature returning and new celebrities as they compete in the show from the comfort of their homes.

The show will feature hilarious challenges as the celebrity teams compete to become the recipients of the Hart of Champions trophy, earn bragging rights, and earn money for a charity of their choice.

The press release reads:

"Each episode will feature three famous duos competing against each other in hysterical and extreme at-home games, such as "Flip It Good," in which one teammate wears flippers on their feet while the other dons a bowl strapped on their head in a race against the other celebrities to flip three waffles from their funky footwear into the bowl."

It continued:

""Celeb Face Game," in which one teammate will have an image of a person or animal over their face that they must guess as their other team member describes the image without using certain words."

Tune in on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Celebrity Game Face season 4 on E!

Five times Kevin Hart’s challenges in Celebrity Game Face were too hilarious to miss over the seasons

The E! show has been on the air since 2020 and has consistently aired seasons one after the other. The show has seen celebrities compete in hilarious and innovative challenges over the years to win money for a charity of their choice while also providing viewers with snippets that are hard to get out of their minds.

Cookie Face

As part of the challenge, the Celebrity Game Face contestants aim to become the first team to eat a whole cookie. The cookie will be placed on the contestants’ forehead, and they have to guide it down to their mouths without using their hands.

Name the Dance

In this game, the celebrities must guess the name of a song that their partner enacts. The celebrities must perform the hook step or a famous step as their partners attempt to guess the move.

Get in my Mouth

Another feeding challenge of Celebrity Game Face tasks the celebrities with having a marshmallow in their mouths while wearing a Kevin Hart special hat that contains a fishing rod, a string, and a marshmallow hanging at the end of the string. Without using their hands, they must swing the marshmallow into their mouths.

Helping Hands

As part of the challenge, the competing celebrities must eat an entire plate of a particular dish without using their hands while wearing the same hoodie. One variation includes one celebrity using their hands to feed their teammate, but it means that the other teammate must finish the food all by themselves.

Wam, Bam Thank You Fam

In this Celebrity Game Face challenge, the contestants must call a chosen friend who will answer questions for them. The chosen person is aware of being on the phone and answering questions for the game show. The questions asked, however, are awkward, funny, and even uncomfortable.

