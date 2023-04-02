Celebrity Game Face season 4 release date and air time on E!  

E!’s hit game series, Celebrity Game Face, returns with its fourth installment on Thursday, April 6, at 9 pm ET.

In the upcoming season, actor and comedian Kevin Hart will return to host the ultimate virtual game show as his celebrity friends compete to be the victors of the Hart of Champions trophy.

E!’s press release reads:

"E!'s "Celebrity Game Face," hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart, returns for season four on Thursday, April 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with the biggest names in Hollywood as they participate in a series of absurdly funny challenges for a chance to win the "Hart of a Champion" trophy and earn money for their charity of choice."

Celebrity Game Face season 4 will feature three teams in each episode

In the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Show, it’s time for the celebrities to put on their game faces from the comfort of their homes. Kevin Hart will challenge them with absurd games in which they will compete through a video call. Every episode will feature three teams.

The upcoming season will feature games such as Flip It Good, a pancake-flipping game. During the challenge, one of the teammates will wear flippers while the other straps a bowl on their heads, the goal is to be the first team to flip three pancakes into the bowl using the “funky footwear.”

In Celeb Face Game, a Celebrity Game Face season 4 challenge, one of the teammates will hold a picture of a person or an animal over their head while their teammate tries to describe the image without using certain words.

Set to compete in the upcoming season of the E! game show are:

Ice-T and Coco Austin

Elle King and Dierk Bentley

Latto and Brooklyn

Tamar Braxton and Mitch

Evelyn Lozada and Shaniece

Nivea Williams and Zo

Fat Jo and Rich Player

NE-YO and Mama Lo

Estelle and Melanie Fiona

Jimmie Allen and Bobby Bones

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch

Affion Crockett and J Lee

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Rosci Diaz and Chantel Christoper

Sherri Shepherd and B-Phlat

Nikki Glaser and Julie Glaser

Rita Ora and Elena

Jason Derulo and MOVI3

Tiffany Haddish and Bresha Webb

Malin Ackerman and Jack Donnelly

Steelo Brim and AJ

Alex Bliss and Ryan Cabrera

Camella Graves and Ciiret Graves

The Miz and Maryse

Jermaine Fowler and Katrina Lenzly

Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada

Neal Brennan and Kat Keene

Illiza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten

Boris Kodjoe and Ian Reichbach

Natasha Lyonne and Nick Thune

JD Smoove and Shah

Chris Paul and Jada Paul

Maria Menounos and Sean Waltman

Jay Pharoah and Shaina Farrow

Shad Bow Wow and Pimpin

David Dobrik and Ilya

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey

Vivica A. Fox and Nikki Rael

GaTa and Stacye Smith

The trailer teases chaos, competition, and a lot of fun. During the clip, Hart explains that while the celebrities will be competing from the comfort of their homes, they all have their game faces on and are out for blood.

The Celebrity Game Face host says:

"It’s not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game – whoever said that was a loser."

Tune in on Thursday, April 6, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Face on E!

