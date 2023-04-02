Celebrity Game Face season 4 release date and air time on E!  

E!’s hit game series, Celebrity Game Face, returns with its fourth installment on Thursday, April 6, at 9 pm ET.
In the upcoming season, actor and comedian Kevin Hart will return to host the ultimate virtual game show as his celebrity friends compete to be the victors of the Hart of Champions trophy.
E!’s press release reads:
"E!'s "Celebrity Game Face," hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart, returns for season four on Thursday, April 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with the biggest names in Hollywood as they participate in a series of absurdly funny challenges for a chance to win the "Hart of a Champion" trophy and earn money for their charity of choice."
Celebrity Game Face season 4 will feature three teams in each episode
In the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Show, it’s time for the celebrities to put on their game faces from the comfort of their homes. Kevin Hart will challenge them with absurd games in which they will compete through a video call. Every episode will feature three teams.
The upcoming season will feature games such as Flip It Good, a pancake-flipping game. During the challenge, one of the teammates will wear flippers while the other straps a bowl on their heads, the goal is to be the first team to flip three pancakes into the bowl using the “funky footwear.”
In Celeb Face Game, a Celebrity Game Face season 4 challenge, one of the teammates will hold a picture of a person or an animal over their head while their teammate tries to describe the image without using certain words.
Set to compete in the upcoming season of the E! game show are:
- Ice-T and Coco Austin
- Elle King and Dierk Bentley
- Latto and Brooklyn
- Tamar Braxton and Mitch
- Evelyn Lozada and Shaniece
- Nivea Williams and Zo
- Fat Jo and Rich Player
- NE-YO and Mama Lo
- Estelle and Melanie Fiona
- Jimmie Allen and Bobby Bones
- Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch
- Affion Crockett and J Lee
- Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
- Rosci Diaz and Chantel Christoper
- Sherri Shepherd and B-Phlat
- Nikki Glaser and Julie Glaser
- Rita Ora and Elena
- Jason Derulo and MOVI3
- Tiffany Haddish and Bresha Webb
- Malin Ackerman and Jack Donnelly
- Steelo Brim and AJ
- Alex Bliss and Ryan Cabrera
- Camella Graves and Ciiret Graves
- The Miz and Maryse
- Jermaine Fowler and Katrina Lenzly
- Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada
- Neal Brennan and Kat Keene
- Illiza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten
- Boris Kodjoe and Ian Reichbach
- Natasha Lyonne and Nick Thune
- JD Smoove and Shah
- Chris Paul and Jada Paul
- Maria Menounos and Sean Waltman
- Jay Pharoah and Shaina Farrow
- Shad Bow Wow and Pimpin
- David Dobrik and Ilya
- Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey
- Vivica A. Fox and Nikki Rael
- GaTa and Stacye Smith
The trailer teases chaos, competition, and a lot of fun. During the clip, Hart explains that while the celebrities will be competing from the comfort of their homes, they all have their game faces on and are out for blood.
The Celebrity Game Face host says:
"It’s not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game – whoever said that was a loser."
Tune in on Thursday, April 6, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Face on E!