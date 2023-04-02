Celebrity Prank Wars season 1 release date and air time on E! 

Celebrity Prank Wars will premiere on E! network on Thursday, April 6, at 10 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the epic prank battle show on DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Season 1 of the show is being produced and hosted by Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart, who have a history of pranking each other.

The co-hosts introduced the show to viewers with a prank video, in which Kevin Hart searches for the next woman to give birth to Nick Cannon’s baby. Nick has 12 children with six different women. Cannon later revealed:

"I got you! Having My Baby With Nick Cannon is not real, y'all. But my new E! show with Kevin Hart, Celebrity Prank Wars, is real.”

The show will feature many celebrity duos pranking each other.

Chance the Rapper, Ludacris, and others will feature on Celebrity Prank Wars season 1

Each episode of Celebrity Prank Wars will showcase a “friendly feud” between guest celebrities, who will plan and perpetrate “some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other.”

Each prank promises to be more elaborate than the previous one, and in the end, the hosts will decide who won the prank battle. The trailer for the series showcases many fake accidents, fire, slime, and shocking incidents, like a pregnant woman’s water breaking and even a crocodile.

The reaction of both celebrity pranksters will be shocking as the game progresses in their day-to-day lives. The hosts, who will constantly prank each other and make the audience laugh, say in the trailer:

"There's nothing besties do better than pranking each other, and that's why we created Celebrity Prank Wars. The show where we help our famous friends pull off the most elaborate, unexpected, adrenaline-pumping and eye-opening pranks."

The celebrities who will prank each other include:

Joel McHale

Nikki Bella

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Brie Bella

T. I. Anthony Anderson

Lil Jon

Chance the Rapper

Ludacris

Robin Thicke

Celebrity Prank Wars is produced by Hartbeat and NCredible. Hart, Cannon, Kevin Healey, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Mike Stein, Bryan Smiley, Thai Randolph, Michael Goldman, Jeff Clanagan, and Ben Sumpter serve as executive producers for the show.

About Celebrity Prank Wars hosts

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart, 43, is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is an American comedian and has been featured in many movies and TV series like Undeclared, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, and the Jumanji film franchise. Kevin has hosted various award ceremonies, like the 2011 BET Awards. He has also hosted Saturday Night Live and HQ Trivia.

Hart was supposed to host the 2019 Oscars but withdrew his name after backlash over some supposedly hom*phobic tweets. His influences include Keith Robinson, Chris Rock, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon, 42, is a popular American rapper, television host, and comedian. He released his debut rapping album, Gigolo, in 2003. Cannon has hosted many shows like The Nick Cannon Show, Wild 'n Out, America's Got Talent, and The Masked Singer. His other creative ventures include Ncredible1 Wireless Headphones in association with RadioShack.

Cannon has three children with model Brittany Bell, one daughter with model Alyssa Scott, two children with Abby De La Rosa, a son with model Bre Tiesi and a daughter with model LaNisha Cole. His son with Alyssa Scott, who was born in January 2021, passed away due to brain cancer at just five months old, after which Nick practiced celibacy for some time.

Celebrity Prank Wars will air on E! every Thursday at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes