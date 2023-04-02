Meet the cast of Celebrity Game Face season 4

Celebrity Game Face, E!’s epic game show, returns for another season on Thursday, April 6, at 9 pm ET.

E!’s description of the fourth installment of the show reads:

"Each episode will feature three famous duos competing against each other in hysterical and extreme at-home games, such as "Flip It Good," in which one teammate wears flippers on their feet while the other dons a bowl strapped on their head in a race against the other celebrities to flip three waffles from their funky footwear into the bowl, and "Celeb Face Game," in which one teammate will have an image of a person or animal over their face that they must guess as their other team member describes the image without using certain words."

Kevin Hart will return as the host and will invite some of his celebrity friends as they attempt to outdo each other in every episode.

Celebrity Game Face season 4 will feature 78 celebrities

Set to appear in the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Face are 78 celebrities who will compete in teams of two from the comfort of their homes to be the victors and win the title of “Hart of Champion.”

Three teams will go up against each other in every episode of the game show as they compete in a series of challenges, while comedian Kevin Hart, the host and the executive producer of the show, guides and judges them through every stage.

Teams set to compete in Celebrity Game Face include:

Ice-T and Coco Austin Elle King and Dierk Bentley Latto and Brooklyn Tamar Braxton and Mitch Evelyn Lozada and Shaniece Nivea Williams and Zo Fat Jo and Rich Player NE-YO and Mama Lo Estelle and Melanie Fiona Jimmie Allen and Bobby Bones Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch Affion Crockett and J Lee Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Rosci Diaz and Chantel Christoper Sherri Shepherd and B-Phlat Nikki Glaser and Julie Glaser Rita Ora and Elena Jason Derulo and MOVI3 Tiffany Haddish and Bresha Webb Malin Ackerman and Jack Donnelly Steelo Brim and AJ Alex Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Camella Graves and Ciiret Graves The Miz and Maryse Jermaine Fowler and Katrina Lenzly Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Neal Brennan and Kat Keene Illiza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten Boris Kodjoe and Ian Reichbach Natasha Lyonne and Nick Thune JD Smoove and Shah Chris Paul and Jada Paul Maria Menounos and Sean Waltman Jay Pharoah and Shaina Farrow Shad Bow Wow and Pimpin David Dobrik and Ilya Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey Vivica A. Fox and Nikki Rael GaTa and Stacye Smith

Kevin Hart is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world

Set to serve as the host of Celebrity Game Face is comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who is currently one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hart was born on July 6, 1979, in Philadelphia and was a student at the Community College of Philadelphia before he dropped out to move to New York.

He gained success through his comedy tours I’m a Grown Little Man and Seriously Funny followed by his roles in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Soul Plane, and Little Fockers.

Hart is now set to host season 4 of Celebrity Game Face, which will air on E! on Thursday, April 6, at 9 pm ET. Episodes of the same will be available to stream on Peacock as well.

Poll : 0 votes