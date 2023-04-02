Create

Meet the cast of Celebrity Game Face season 4

By Sukriti Makhija
Modified Apr 02, 2023 08:09 IST
Kevin Hart set to host Celebrity Game Face season 4
Kevin Hart set to host Celebrity Game Face season 4 (Image via Instagram/@kevinhart4real)

Celebrity Game Face, E!’s epic game show, returns for another season on Thursday, April 6, at 9 pm ET.

E!’s description of the fourth installment of the show reads:

"Each episode will feature three famous duos competing against each other in hysterical and extreme at-home games, such as "Flip It Good," in which one teammate wears flippers on their feet while the other dons a bowl strapped on their head in a race against the other celebrities to flip three waffles from their funky footwear into the bowl, and "Celeb Face Game," in which one teammate will have an image of a person or animal over their face that they must guess as their other team member describes the image without using certain words."

Kevin Hart will return as the host and will invite some of his celebrity friends as they attempt to outdo each other in every episode.

Celebrity Game Face season 4 will feature 78 celebrities

Set to appear in the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Face are 78 celebrities who will compete in teams of two from the comfort of their homes to be the victors and win the title of “Hart of Champion.”

youtube-cover

Three teams will go up against each other in every episode of the game show as they compete in a series of challenges, while comedian Kevin Hart, the host and the executive producer of the show, guides and judges them through every stage.

Teams set to compete in Celebrity Game Face include:

  1. Ice-T and Coco Austin
  2. Elle King and Dierk Bentley
  3. Latto and Brooklyn
  4. Tamar Braxton and Mitch
  5. Evelyn Lozada and Shaniece
  6. Nivea Williams and Zo
  7. Fat Jo and Rich Player
  8. NE-YO and Mama Lo
  9. Estelle and Melanie Fiona
  10. Jimmie Allen and Bobby Bones
  11. Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch
  12. Affion Crockett and J Lee
  13. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
  14. Rosci Diaz and Chantel Christoper
  15. Sherri Shepherd and B-Phlat
  16. Nikki Glaser and Julie Glaser
  17. Rita Ora and Elena
  18. Jason Derulo and MOVI3
  19. Tiffany Haddish and Bresha Webb
  20. Malin Ackerman and Jack Donnelly
  21. Steelo Brim and AJ
  22. Alex Bliss and Ryan Cabrera
  23. Camella Graves and Ciiret Graves
  24. The Miz and Maryse
  25. Jermaine Fowler and Katrina Lenzly
  26. Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada
  27. Neal Brennan and Kat Keene
  28. Illiza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten
  29. Boris Kodjoe and Ian Reichbach
  30. Natasha Lyonne and Nick Thune
  31. JD Smoove and Shah
  32. Chris Paul and Jada Paul
  33. Maria Menounos and Sean Waltman
  34. Jay Pharoah and Shaina Farrow
  35. Shad Bow Wow and Pimpin
  36. David Dobrik and Ilya
  37. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey
  38. Vivica A. Fox and Nikki Rael
  39. GaTa and Stacye Smith

Kevin Hart is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world

Set to serve as the host of Celebrity Game Face is comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who is currently one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hart was born on July 6, 1979, in Philadelphia and was a student at the Community College of Philadelphia before he dropped out to move to New York.

He gained success through his comedy tours I’m a Grown Little Man and Seriously Funny followed by his roles in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Soul Plane, and Little Fockers.

Hart is now set to host season 4 of Celebrity Game Face, which will air on E! on Thursday, April 6, at 9 pm ET. Episodes of the same will be available to stream on Peacock as well.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...