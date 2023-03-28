Kevin Hart x Nike Air Force 1 “Hart House” shoes: Raffle details and more explored 

In an effort to raise awareness for his charitable causes, Kevin Hart is organizing a raffle for the Nike Air Force 1 "Hart House" that has been specially designed by LA-based artist Paris Jordan.

The unique Kevin Hart x Nike Air Force 1 "Hart House" raffle is currently open. One raffle ticket costs $10, while five tickets cost $40. Visit inner-cityarts.org now to make a purchase. On April 6, 2023, the raffle ends.

You can see the shoes in person at Hart House, 8901 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

Kevin Hart x Nike Air Force 1 “Hart House” sneakers are wrapped up in white and green overlays

Here's a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@innercityarts)

Kevin Hart, a comedian, opened Hart House, a vegan fast-food restaurant, in 2022. The expanding chain is getting ready to build its third site and wants to support communities in inner cities.

The first and only comedian to earn an endorsement agreement with Nike, Kevin Hart has been a strong proponent of an active and healthy living outside of his work as a comedian and actor.

In December last year, Hart and Paris Jordan's Dezine Dope company collaborated for the first time to design a unique colorway of special Hart Force 1 sneakers for restaurant staff.

Designer Paris Jordan, who was born in Indianapolis, became well-known both on and off the court. His enthusiasm for fashion design, particularly footwear, was immediately channeled into his work ethic and determination, which had his origins in his love of basketball.

Despite the fact that his label Dezine Dope only started in 2015, that year was a huge triumph for the Parisian brand. His custom design business boomed as a result of the widespread awareness surrounding his bespoke creations, which attracted the attention of some of the biggest personalities in sports and entertainment.

There are only two pairs of sneakers, one of which belongs to Kevin Hart. The pairs are reportedly worth $750 each. The non-profit company Inner-City Art will benefit entirely from the raffle's revenues.

This customized Nike Air Force 1's upper features a "Hart House" writing design spread throughout the overlays in a variety of green hues. The laces, the tongue tag from Hart House, the hang tag with the Hart House emblem, and the Swoosh all combine to create contrast in tone Gray.

The actor’s Hart House is committed to the future of food and our general well-being. They have a straightforward goal: to improve the food you already eat so that it is healthier for the environment, your pocket, and you. Hart House provides everyone with excellent, readily available food that is also sustainable.

More about the Inner-City Arts

Inner-City Arts, a learning haven in the center of Downtown Los Angeles, was established in 1989. Students at Inner-City Arts are immersed in a secure and encouraging environment where they are free to participate in a range of performing, audiovisual, and visual arts disciplines under the direction of professional teaching artists.

Programs include core lessons for students in grades K–8 during the school day, seminars for teenagers after school and on weekends, and career development training for teachers centered on creativity.

Youngsters who attend Inner-City Arts gain abilities such as teamwork, creativity, and critical thinking—all of which are highly appreciated in the workplace of the twenty-first century.

