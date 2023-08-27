"Bet y'all feel real dumb": Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson birthday video sparks wild reactions in wake of Usher drama

American actress Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson garnered wild reactions online after they held a live social media session amidst the Usher drama. On August 26, the 29-year-old fitness trainer held a live Instagram session with the Alice star to celebrate her 30th birthday.

In the footage that went viral, the duo can be seen enjoying alcoholic beverages while indulging in a conversation with one another and their fans. In one instance, Keke Palmer jokes with Darius Jackson about why he trash talks about her astrological sign, Virgo. He said:

"My mom’s a Virgo, my brother’s a Virgo, my best friend’s a Virgo, my grandma’s a Virgo. My partner in crime’s a Virgo."

Palmer then thanked the fitness trainer for "as always" taking her out on her birthdays.

“I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That’s so sweet."

The fun banter comes days after Darius Jackson was slammed online for shaming Keke Palmer and her outfit at Usher's concert. However, the new live Instagram session between the two garnered wild reactions online, as one of them commented:

Internet reactions on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

After the clips from Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's Instagram live session went viral, Internet had wild reactions. Several users slammed the critics of the couple for earlier assuming that they had broken up following the Usher concert drama. They suggested people to mind their own business. Others were hailing the couple for being together.

Some of the reactions on The Shade Room's post were:

The controversy surrounding Darius Jackson began on July 5 when he tweeted a viral video of Keke Palmer enjoying her time with Usher as he sang his hit song There Goes My Baby. In the clip, Palmer can be seen wearing a black sheer dress with a matching thong bodysuit.

The fitness trainer wrote:

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

After facing immense backlash over his tweet, Darius Jackson justified and wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

After the controversy happened, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson did not comment on the nature of their relationship but she starred in Usher's Boyfriend music video.