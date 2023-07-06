"Usher strikes again": Hilarious memes erupt in wake of viral Keke Palmer video amid Darius Jackson backlash

A video of American singer Usher "serenading" Keke Palmer and her long-time partner and baby daddy Darius Jackson criticizing her outfit has sparked hilarious reactions online. On July 5, 29-year-old Jackson took to his Twitter handle to retweet a video of Palmer, from outlet RNB Radar dressed, in a s*xy outfit and seemingly shamed her for it.

Screenshot of Darius Jackson's remark on Keke Palmer's video with Usher. (Photo via @dvulton/Twitter)

In the video, Keke Palmer can be seen wrapping her arms around Usher's neck as he sang a version of his hit song There Goes My Baby and placed his hand on her lower back as he entertained the audience.

keke palmer updates (fan account) @kekeupdate Keke Palmer looking like the most Gorgeous, beautiful

woman on planet earth at ushers concert. Keke Palmer looking like the most Gorgeous, beautiful woman on planet earth at ushers concert. https://t.co/1Azd5Rp17i

The Nope star can be seen dressed in a black sheer dress, worn over a thong bodysuit as the duo enjoyed the atmosphere.

While internet users slammed Darius for his reaction to Keke Palmer's dress, some internet users also reacted hilariously to the situation, with one of them commenting:

Twitter reacts to Keke Palmer and Usher's viral video amidst Darius Jackson's backlash

After Darius Jackson's reaction to Keke Palmer and Usher's video went viral, Twitterati reacted hilariously. Several users shared memes and GIFs on how Jackson would be feeling at the time when he saw the viral video.

Others questioned why he shamed Palmer publicly and did not confront her directly since he has her cell phone number. Some users also trolled Jackson for reacting the way he did and compared him to Halle Bailey's ex-boyfriend, DDG.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Palmer's viral video with Usher. (Photo via @RNB_RADAR/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Palmer's viral video with Usher. (Photo via @RNB_RADAR/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Palmer's viral video with Usher. (Photo via @RNB_RADAR/Twitter)

yup. | India & Corey emmy nominated @brvttie First Halle Bailey and DDG and now Keke Palmer and Darius. I am so sick of these loser men always embarrassing my sisters like this. They will crumble. First Halle Bailey and DDG and now Keke Palmer and Darius. I am so sick of these loser men always embarrassing my sisters like this. They will crumble. https://t.co/sorKzv5Tg5

The Moment. @itsKARY_ Twitter vs KeKe Palmer baby daddy.



KeKe is in the driver’s seat. Twitter vs KeKe Palmer baby daddy. KeKe is in the driver’s seat. https://t.co/bZz3H6MNE2

real snoozer @DijahSB keke palmer baby daddy when he hear an usher song on the radio keke palmer baby daddy when he hear an usher song on the radio https://t.co/5z9NzJdS3f

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Palmer's viral video with Usher. (Photo via @itsKenBarbie/Twitter)

Darius Jackson defended his comments on Keke Palmer's dress at Usher's concert

After facing criticism for his remarks on Keke Palmer's sheer black dress at Usher's Las Vegas residency, Darius Jackson took to his Twitter handle to double down on his thoughts, stating that he has "standards & morals" that he believes in.

Stressing the reason of his remarks to be his "family and representation," Jackson said:

Darius Daulton @dvulton We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.



This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.



I rest my case. We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.I rest my case.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

Palmer and Jackson have always kept their relationship under wraps, until November 2021 when she appeared on an episode of The Tamron Hall Show and spoke about her beau.

"We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy. It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job. But at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

The controversy surrounding her clothes comes after Palmer and Darius Jackson welcomed their first child together. The Hustlers star confirmed her pregnancy news when she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in December 2022.

The duo welcomed their son, Leodis, in February 2023 and confirmed the news via her official Instagram handle.

Poll : 0 votes