Who is Sarunas Jackson? Darius Jackson's brother gets hilariously dragged on Twitter amid Keke Palmer Usher incident 

By Karishma Rao
Modified Jul 06, 2023 05:11 GMT
Darius Jackson
Darius Jackson's brother Sarunas gets dragged into Keke Palmer and Usher incident (Image via Twitter, Getty Images and IMDb)

Darius Daulton Jackson’s brother Sarunas Jackson has gotten himself in the middle of the ongoing Keke Palmer and Usher controversy. The actress and singer made headlines after dancing together during the latter’s Las Vegas residency show. Although the moment was loved by many, the former’s baby daddy Darius took to the internet to slam her outfit. Meanwhile, the internet involved his brother Sarunas in the tense online feud.

In a now-viral video, Keke Palmer can be seen being serenaded by Usher as he crooned a version of his hit track There Goes My Baby. The Nope actress was seen wearing a sheer black dress over a thong bodysuit. She and Usher were seen embracing while the latter sand his song.

As the video continued to grab the internet’s attention, Keke Palmer’s baby daddy Darius Daulton Jackson took to Twitter and responded to the same by saying:

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”
OOPS! 👀 | Looks like KeKe Palmer’s baby daddy wasn’t too fond of her outfit of choice while getting serenaded by Usher during his concert last night.I think she looks cute.. but he probably wasn’t feeling her and Ursher Baby being all on each other. Would you be bothered by… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8OcCQrcjlE

Keke and Darius welcomed their first child and son Leodis Andrelton Jackson in February this year.

Netizens were stunned by Darius’ public statement and began reacting to the same. Twitter user @Hit_SmokingGun went viral after sharing details about Darius. In a screenshot shared by the netizen it was revealed that Darius got his “claim to fame” by being the “Brother of Sarunas Jackson.” This resulted in Sarunas getting involved in the Usher and Keke situation.

Keke Palmer baby dad being from Philly explains it all. My good sis been deserved better https://t.co/ttaIU7t0rS
Netizen involves Sarunas Jackson in the Keke Palmer-Usher controversy (Image via Twitter)
Netizen involves Sarunas Jackson in the Keke Palmer-Usher controversy (Image via Twitter)

Internet users created hilarious memes about how Sarunas Jackson did not need to be involved in the situation between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson. A few tweets read:

That’s not nice. How Sarunas get in it? 😂😭
Not too much on Sarunas now. He has done nothing. HE IS INNOCENT. https://t.co/B9mGOKHdpU
Sarunas ain’t never said a single bad word about his BM or been embarrassing. That’s a good man Savannah. He is not in this
I WANT YALL TO LEAVE SARUNAS JACKSON ALONE!!!!!!!! https://t.co/XFNxEnx4DD
Y’all got two more before I start putting people in the oven now 😭 https://t.co/qBMDS6eJbG
Sarunas out here like https://t.co/qH0bPqwKgf twitter.com/ronejae/status…
@SweetTayPie0104 Sarunas over here looking like now why am I in it?
Sarunas said, "Not me." I am SCREAMING!!

Who is Sarunas Jackson?

Sarunas Jackson was born in Philadelphia but spent most of his childhood in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old is an established actor and is best known for his appearance in the show Insecure.

Sarunas Jackson is a Roosevelt High School graduate. He went on to join Saddleback College to complete his junior college. The Panamanian is a talented basketball player. According to Essence, he averaged 9.9 points per game. Due to his spectacular skills, he was recruited by the University of California where he began to pursue a potential basketball career.

While he applied for the 2013 NBA draft, he also made the decision to pursue acting. He first appeared on television in advertisements for Jordan shoes. He debuted in 2016 when he starred in HBO comedy series Insecure, where he plays Alejandro Dro Pea.

He has appeared in several other projects including Dutch Hollow, Alison’s Choice, Chi-Raq, B-Roll, Gatlopp etc.

At the time of writing this article, Sarunas Jackson had not commented on the Keke Palmer-Usher controversy.

Who is Darius Jackson?

Darius Jackson is a fitness instructor at Inspire Fitness Studio and is also a writer. He earned a football scholarship and studied at Fresno State University.

Darius Jackson has also dabbled in acting. He has appeared in movies like Games People Play and Ultraman: A New Chapter among others.

youtube-cover

As per US Weekly, he met Keke Palmer at a Memorial Day party that was hosted by Diddy and Issa Rae. The two have kept their relationship private and away from the limelight.

Edited by Karishma Rao
