"They are both some elite trolls for this": Hilarious Keke Palmer and Usher memes erupt as former stars in new music video 

Usher and Keke Palmer sent netizens into a frenzy after they released a short teaser for the former's upcoming music video Boyfriend. Usher's new song is set to release on August 16, 2023, and fans have been speculating about its hidden meaning.

This comes after Usher serenaded Keke during his residency show on July 5. In response to their interaction, Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson, with whom she has a child tweeted about her sheer outfit and said, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." Jackson received a lot of backlash for his comment, and the couple has reportedly had a falling out ever since, as per Glamour.

However, the same has not been confirmed by the duo. Darius Jackson has deleted all his pictures with Keke on Instagram, and the duo is yet to make an official statement about their relationship status.

The Boyfriend teaser took fans by surprise and they speculated that the track was linked to the drama between the three personalities.

Usher and Keke Palmer tease a new song called Boyfriend, resulting in hilarious reactions online

On August 15, 2023, Usher shared a teaser of his upcoming song titled Boyfriend on YouTube. The video features glimpses of the singer and the Nope actor Keke Palmer.

The clip also sees Usher singing:

"Somebody say that your boyfriend's looking for me. Oh, that's cool."

The duo released the music video only a month after Keke's boyfriend's tweets sparked controversy online. According to USA Today, Jackson also doubled down on his "insecure" tweet after receiving backlash from netizens and said, "I have standards and morals."

After the clip was released online, Fans reacted to the timing and irony of the music video. The lyrics led many fans to comment on the marketing genius of both Usher and Keke Palmer.

Some fans further trolled Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson as they reacted to the preview clip.

More about the Darius Jackson controversy

On July 5, 2023, Usher sang There Goes My Baby to fellow singer Keke Palmer during his residency show. The latter wore a see-through tulle Givenchy dress with a body suit underneath at the event. Her partner, Darius Jackson penned a tweet, insinuating that the outfit was inappropriate for a mom. He deleted the tweet but received considerable backlash for his words.

As per People, in response to all the trolling, Keke Palmer's boyfriend wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase b*oty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Only a week ago, on August 7, while speaking about the situation, Usher told People:

"Every night I'm thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I'll have with whoever I'm choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light."

The Boyfriend music video is scheduled to release on August 16, 2023.