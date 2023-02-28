Leodis name meaning explored as Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome first child together

American actress Keke Palmer recently welcomed her first child, a son named Leodis Andrellton Jackson, with longtime partner Darius Jackson.

On February 28, the 29-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures documenting their time up until now as parents.

The first slide shows the duo posing for a selfie in a car after only "48 hrs of being parents." The next slide features them enjoying themselves in the car as Palmer is seen singing El Debarge's Someone, which Jackson had included in some playlists after they started dating.

The Nope star also shared some close-ups from the hospital and pictures of her newborn sleeping with a plush toy. In the caption, she wrote:

“'I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha"

While concluding her post, Keke Palmer revealed her son's name and stated that his name matches perfectly with the theme of Black History Month, which is when he was born.

What does Keke Palmer's son's name mean?

As per Nameberry, the name Leodis [pronounced le-od-is] means "people living by the strongly flowing river." The name is Celtic in origin and was acquired from the now-British city, Leeds, which was originally called Lādenses.

NameList.org reports that Leodis is "someone who is carefree."

After Keke Palmer posted pictures of her newborn, several celebrity friends congratulated the duo on becoming parents.

Singer Big Sean wrote:

"Big Congrats!!! Welcome to the club."

Reactions to Palmer's Insta post (Image via @keke/Instagram)

Actresses Lauren London and Viola Davis also congratulated the new mom in the comments section of the post:

Lauren London reacts to Palmer's Instagram picture (Image via @keke/Instagram)

Viola Davis congratulates the new mom (Image via @keke/Instagram)

Palmer announced her pregnancy on SNL

Palmer first revealed her pregnancy in December 2022 while hosting Saturday Night Live, sharing that she was expecting her first child with fitness instructor Darius Jackson.

Revealing her baby bump on television, she said:

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!"

Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse Oh my god! Keke Palmer just revealed she’s pregnant during her SNL monologue and showed off her baby bump! Oh my god! Keke Palmer just revealed she’s pregnant during her SNL monologue and showed off her baby bump! https://t.co/2qsntIVmNF

Keke has kept her relationship with Darius mostly private. In November 2021, she appeared on an episode of The Tamron Hall Show and spoke about making things "Instagram official" with Jackson.

Addressing the since-deleted pictures with Jackson, she said:

"It became more difficult to hide. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Keke Palmer welcomes her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, to the world: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!" Keke Palmer welcomes her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, to the world: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!" https://t.co/dITq4kSEze

Keke Palmer began her acting career in 2004 by appearing in Barbershop 2: Back in Business as Gina's Niece. Her other credits Strong Medicine, Second Time Around, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Akeelah and the Bee, House of Payne, The Longshots, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Abducted: The Carlina White Story, Full Circle, Animal, Raymond & Lane, etc.

