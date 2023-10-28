“Baby understood the assignment”: Fans in a frenzy as Keke Palmer and her son dresses up as the Frankenstein Bride duo for Halloween 

Keke Palmer and her son celebrated their first Halloween together. In honor of the festival tradition, which involves dressing up as horror or supernatural characters, the singer dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein and her son as Henry Frankenstein from the 1935 film adaptation of Mary Shelley's titular work.

The singer revealed the costume get-ups of herself and her son, who recently turned eight months old, on her official Instagram on October 27, 2023:

The costumed get-up of the the singer and her son has since then gone viral, sending fans into a frenzy, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Keke Palmer and son Halloween costume

Fans were quick to react to the singer and her son's Halloween costume from the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

Many expressed their approval of the costumes, with some commenting that they had similar outfits for the festivities of the day, while others pointed out that the costume was perfect. A netizen also proclaimed that the actress would be perfect in a Frankenstein film.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Reaction to Keke Palmer Frankenstein costume (Image via @PopCrave)

Reaction to Keke Palmer costume (Image via @PopBase)

Reaction to Keke Palmer costume (Image via @PopCrave)

Expand Tweet

On February 27, 2023, the singer and actress welcomed her baby, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, with her boyfriend Darius Jackson. The singer had revealed her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live on December 3, 2022, stating:

"There are people in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight. I am."

The Bride of Frankenstein meanwhile is an iconic film, albeit an unfaithful one rooted in a singular subplot of the original 1818 novel. The film was initially subject to censorship under the Hays Code of 1934-1938 but has since then become a cult classic.

The film is replete with themes of reproduction, fertility, and the Christian conception of creation as well as themes of monstrosity and horror, making it an ideal option for the Halloween celebration.

More about Keke Palmer and her career

Palmer was born on August 26, 1993, in Harvey, Illinois. She started exhibiting artistic talents early on, singing at her local church choir and auditioning for the musical The Lion King by the time she was 10.

The actress had her first major breakthrough with her titular role on the children's television show by Nickelodeon, True Jackson, VP, where she remained from 2008 to 2011.

Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with the Taylors, her KeyTV original comedy show, received critical acclaim. At the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, she was named Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.