"There is nothing like a Mother’s love" — Katy Perry shares her journey of parenthood as she pays tribute to daughter Daisy Dove

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry posted a tribute for her daughter Daisy Dove on the occasion of Mother's Day on May 12, 2024. In the heartfelt series of images, Perry showed bits and pieces of her pregnancy journey from first being aware of it to informing the close ones about the happy news.

The photo series has been captioned with Perry describing what each picture meant, where she also wrote,

"There's nothing like a Mother's love... Never take it for granted..."

39-year-old Perry gave birth to her only daughter Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020. Daisy is further the second child of Perry's partner Orlando Bloom, who also shares a 13-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Dark Horse singer Katy Perry paid tribute on Instagram to her 3-year-old daughter Daisy on Mother's Day

Katy Perry recently posted a series of photos of when she was pregnant with her daughter Daisy Dove. The heartwarming set of photos captured Perry in different stages of her pregnancy. The first slide showed the positive pregnancy kit. The next few slides included her telling Orlando Bloom and other close ones including Lionel Richie and Luke Brian about the good news.

The singer further shared a clip where she could hear Daisy's heartbeat for the first time. The last few pictures in the series showed Perry flaunting her bump. In a heartfelt caption, she wrote,

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove..."

She continued by sending wishes on the occasion and wrote,

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers- any way you come. You're responsible for someone's well-being that can't even hold their head up."

Katy Perry further wrote in the caption as to what each image meant. She added:

"1. Og pee stick! 2. Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague) 3. Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol 4. Hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time 5-10: Some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove"

The post garnered several positive comments from fans, and some even initially assumed that Perry was pregnant again.

The singer and her partner Bloom first announced the arrival of their daughter through UNICEF. The organization focused on the importance of healthcare workers primarily for pregnant women. Fans commented on the post and showered their love and good wishes for the new born.

Orlando Bloom further reposted this post on his profile where several other celebrities including Millie Bobby Brown and Justin Theroux sent the couple good wishes.

Perry has talked about motherhood and how she has enjoyed it since the beginning

In an interview with People Magazine, back in September 2021, Katy Perry spoke about how her lifestyle changed after her daughter was born. She added that after transitioning into motherhood, she also found balance in life and said that things that are "supposed to fade away, fades away." She further described the lifestyle change as the best part of stepping into motherhood.

Katy Perry further added in the interview,

"As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, 'What?' It's just the biggest life change ever."

The One That Got Away singer spoke in an interview with Variety about motherhood and unconditional love between a parent and a child. Katt Perry said,

"I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously, my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child."

Perry further added that her past works where she entertained children, helped her with her then-new motherhood. She concluded by saying that despite the preparation, nothing prepared her to experience unconditional love.

Katy Perry also revealed that Daisy Dove loved music. In the interview with Variety, Perry revealed that she used to play her old songs for her kid. The singer also revealed that her daughter and her mother are very close. In the interview, the singer also compared children as being "a gift." She first announced her pregnancy through her music video Never Worn White, which was dropped on March 5, 2020. She had further told People Magazine in 2020 that the pregnancy with her partner Bloom "was not a mistake" and that the couple had made a conscious decision.

Katy Perry's fiancé Orlando Bloom also posted a tribute for her on May 12. The caption of the post read:

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there and especially to this mamma"

Aside from Katy Perry, many other famous personalities also posted tributes online on Mother's Day. Lea Michele posted an image of her pregnancy bump and revealed that she is going to have a daughter. Justin Timberlake posted a tribute to his wife Jessica Biel, through a clip on Instagram, in which she can be seen hanging out with their children.