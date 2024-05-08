"AI got you": Katy Perry shares screenshot indicating her mother got duped by fake image of singer attending Met Gala

American singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently addressed the viral fake images of her attending the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Gala took place on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York City and was attended by several celebrities. While Katy was not one of them, she posted a text exchange with her mother, Mary Perry, the next day on her Instagram. The mom was shocked to see her daughter on the carpet as she wrote:

"Didn't know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your float lol."

The 39-year-old responded to her mother explaining that the viral photo had been AI-generated. She replied:

"lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"

Perry did not attend this year, but she has been to the event a total of nine different times in the past years.

Katy Perry admits AI-generated Met Gala photos even fooled her mother

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, known professionally as Katy Perry, was born on October 25, 1984, in Santa Barbara, California, United States to parents Keith Hudson and Mary Perry. She has gained significant popularity over the years from her influence on modern pop music.

Katy Perry's Met Gala looks have always been eye-catching, whether she's wearing wings or a burger costume. However, the singer decided not to attend the art-based fundraiser this year. She took to Instagram to give the reason for her absence writing in the caption:

"Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work."

Expand Tweet

Katy Perry's fake photos have circulated the internet, where she seemingly adhered to the "The Garden of Time" dress code. One of the pictures first posted by fans at the start of the red carpet event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York was with the caption:

"Katy Perry. That's it."

The post showed the singer in a floral gown with a moss trim and soon went viral with over 13 million views on X. The off-shoulder white ball gown was adorned with roses. Katy Perry's Instagram post also consisted of another photo that appeared to be her at the Met Gala in a different outfit. The singer seemingly posing on the red carpet that matched the event.

Expand Tweet

The actual Met Gala had an off-white carpet highlighted with teal borders as celebrities posed in front of the background of vegetation and flora. Katy Perry wore a warrior metal-like corset with a giant key in the middle and a skirt adorned with green leaves and white roses.

The post also had a text exchange with her mother who was also fooled by the AI images and finally a video of her in the recording studio. The 2024 Met Gala dress code was inspired by a short story The Garden of Time, about a Count and Countess who pluck time-reversing flowers, written by J.G. Ballard. T

The event was celebrated to showcase the Costume Institute's new exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Other well-known celebrities like Rihanna, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck, and Lady Gaga were also not present for the Gala.

However, co-chairs Anna Wintour, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya did show their extravagant ensembles at the museum. Other top music artists, models, and actors like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Lizzo, and Dua Lipa were also in attendance.