5 awkward moments from 2024 Met Gala that caught our eye 

Met Gala emerges as one of the most high-profile events of the year, attracting a plethora of celebrities from across Hollywood. Popularly referred to as fashion’s biggest night, the 2024 Met Gala, which was held on May 6, 2024, saw a range of celebrities show up at the exclusive event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York.

The institute, in preparation for its spring exhibition titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, allotted a ‘Garden of Time’ theme for this year’s event, resulting in a range of celebrities showing up in utterly memorable getups. The event saw the likes of Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, join this year’s host Anna Wintour.

Regardless, while the event in itself resulted in a range of glamorous highlights, it also led to some awkward moments as celebrities from different spheres came together on the night. Here, we look at the five most obvious ones.

5 Unforgettable Awkward Moments from the 2024 Met Gala

#1 Ed Sheeran's Foot Fiasco

Ed Sheeran attempting to detangle his foot! (Image via @hrrtchrltt, X)

Popular popstar Ed Sheeran found himself in trouble with none other than FKA Twigs, who was wearing a flowing white gown. While she entered the arena alongside a group of celebrities which also included Sheeran, the two got into a hilarious situation.

Ed Sheeran’s foot got stuck in FKA Twigs’ dress, leading to a hilarious exchange between the two as they quickly attempted to disentangle themselves and set on their own ways.

#2 Shakira’s fall

Shakira at the MET Gala 2024. (Image via Shakira, Instagram)

Colombian diva and popstar Shakira was sporting a beautiful red dress and almost tumbled on the floor while on the red carpet entrance of the Met Gala. Her reaction was quick, as the 47-year-old quickly regained her balance and continued her walk.

#3 Lana Del Rey and twigs

Lana Del Rey found herself in a hilarious moment due to her choice of getup on the night. Sporting an elaborate white dress that featured small twigs, Del Rey was being interviewed by Kim Kardashian, when she seemingly lost control over her dress.

The twigs proceeded to prance around and repeatedly hit Kim Kardashian. The American singer/songwriter tried her best to avoid the situation, albeit to no avail, before simply walking away.

#4 Cynthia Erivo's confusion

Expand Tweet

Cynthia Erivo was also one of the interviewers on the night, and she found the perfect opportunity to shoot a few questions at none other than Ariana Grande. However, in their excitement to greet each other, Grande and Erivo got into an awkward dance as the latter struggled to find a place to stand alongside Grande.

The two engaged in a hilarious and awkward walkaround before finally deciding where they could stand.

#5 Tyla gets carried across stairs

Finally, fans got to see South African singer and songwriter Tyla get carried across stairs as she simply could not walk herself. The reason was a huge dress which weighed enough to only allow for amble walking even on level ground.

The 22-year-old ended up being carried when she came across the iconic stairs at the venue, although she was very quick about it!

Those, effectively are some of the most awkward moments to emerge from this year's MET Gala, which saw a range of celebrities attending, like every year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback