Met Gala: 3 controversial moments over the years

The biggest fashion event of the year, the Met Gala, has been going on for 76 years now. And it wasn't always this grand. It's the joint efforts of the A-listers, their designers, and fashion enthusiasts that have made it possibly the most important fashion event in the world.

With an array of celebrities attending the gala for decades, it's only natural for it to have controversies. From the ages of Princess Diana to Kim Kardashian, the Met Gala has had several unforgettable moments, many of which remain ingrained because of their controversial nature.

Some of the most talked-about moments in the history of the Met Gala would easily include the time when the McCartney sisters showed up in simple tank tops, getting criticized for being rebellious towards the Gala. It would also count the time when Sarah Jessica Parker showed up in a white pantsuit at the technology-themed gala, getting called out by fans for not following the theme.

Cher in 1974 and Kendall in 2017 were talk of the town after they boldly dawned sheer dresses in those respective years. Katy Perry's enormous angel wings at the 2018 Met Gala were laughed at after they could barely fit through the front door. But none could match the stir the below dresses caused.

Three most controversial moments in the history of Met Gala

1) Princess Diana at the 1996 Met Gala

The Princess of Wales, Her Royal Highness Princess Diana, graced the Met red carpet only once in 1996, a year before her unfortunate passing. And while spotting artists from the entertainment industry is a common occurrence at the Met, spotting actual royalty doesn't come as usual.

Diana was known to cause a stir with her fashion choices even outside of the Met, so when it came to dressing for the Met, she left no stone unturned. She chose to wear a camisole dress in deep blue by John Galliano for the Met Gala 1996 theme, Christian Dior. She chose to wear underwear as outerwear to prove her liberation from Charles, according to express.uk. While some approved of her bold move, others saw it as nightwear.

The dress perfectly matched her famous blue sapphire necklace, the one that was given to her by the queen's mother as a wedding present, paired with sapphire earrings. The look was completed with a diamond-encrusted bracelet and a mini handbag in the same shade of deep blue.

2) Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala

Rihanna has held a special place at the Met ever since 2007. She has always stood out from the rest for her attention to detail and dedication to following the theme. However, her 2015 Met Gala look left the fashion world divided.

While her look was surely unforgettable, animal lovers from all around the world disapproved of the use of fox fur in her outfit. The yellow-and-gold-toned cape that left a long train was designed by Chinese couturier Guo Pei for the theme China: Through the Looking Glass.

It had fox fur sleeves, cuffs, and a border that ran through the edge of the long cape. Many thought it was irresponsible of Rihanna to be promoting the use of animal fur in the fashion industry.

3) Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has always given her best to serve looks that have remained iconic in Met history. Fashion enthusiasts all over the world look forward to seeing her when celebrities start walking down the red carpet.

The 2022 Met was themed In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and Kim managed to get a hold of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress that she wore at the Madison Square Garden on the occasion of President John Kennedy's birthday. Sketched by Bob Mackie and designed by Jean Louis, the dress was encrusted with more than 2500 rhinestones.

Kim went to great lengths to preserve the dress, losing 16 pounds first to fit into it, then changing into a replica after the red carpet, to save the dress from damage. The moment became controversial after the Gala when pictures of the dress started doing the rounds on the internet, showing broken rhinestones and claiming Kim hadn't cared for the historic dress properly.

Fans deemed Kim careless for ruining a 60-year-old historic piece and not respecting Marilyn's legacy enough. However, Ripley's the owner of the dress, denied the claims that Kim had ruined the dress.

The theme for Met 2024 is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.