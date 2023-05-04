4 best-dressed Indian celebrities at Met Gala 2023 

The Met Gala has been held for a number of years and has traditionally honored fashion in different ways. While attending the Met Gala, celebrities and fashion designers made sure to dress to impress in accordance with the evening's designated theme. The Met Gala is a fashion display that raises money for charity and is held each year in New York City at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

When discussing global representation at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it is impossible to ignore the many Indian celebrities who have appeared there. Since 2017, when Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani debuted at the Met Gala, there has been a significant increase in the number of Indian celebrities who attended the event.

This year also, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2023 MET Gala, which honored fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Indian celebrities made a solid sartorial statement. Famous Indian celebrities wore creative takes on the subject "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Here is a list of the Indian celebrities who walked the Met Gala's red carpet this year.

Priyanka Chopra and other Indian best-dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2023

1) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's long-awaited Met Gala debut was a success. Bhatt wore a one-of-a-kind Prabal Gurung gown that drew inspiration from the bridal design that Karl Lagerfeld created for Chanel's fall/winter 1992 collection. Her head-to-toe white ensemble was embroidered all over with pearls, giving her the appearance of floating in a dream, while the fingerless white glove she wore was an ode to the edgy fashion sense of Karl Lagerfeld.

2) Priyanka Chopra

The majority of attendees at this year's Met chose to wear black-and-white outfits, including an abundance of pearls, to pay tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. This was one of the many monochrome ensembles shown on the red carpet. However, certain A-listers amplified the sparkle and the color by wearing fine jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show by accessorizing her sweeping Valentino gown with a necklace featuring the Bulgari Luna Blue Diamond.

The necklace's design was influenced by the bay laurel wreaths used by Roman emperors. It features leaf-like diamonds embedded in gold, but the exceedingly rare 11.6-carat Laguna is more likely to bring Titanic to mind than Titus.

The necklace was conceived as a tribute to the city of Rome, Bulgari's hometown. One of the distinctive colors of the diamond is blue, and Bulgari first set the stone in a ring for a private collector client in 1970. Instead of being thrown into the Atlantic Ocean after the Met (God forbid), the jewel will be auctioned as part of Sotheby's Luxury Week in Geneva later this month. The opening price for the auction will be a cool $25 million.

3) Isha Ambani

American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung added another nod to Lagerfeld's preferred color by wearing an all-black outfit. Isha Ambani, the daughter of the Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, finished her attire with a tiny purse from Chanel's Paris-Bombay collection in 2012, chunky jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, and a handpiece that was made specifically for her.

Both the gala and the exhibition bore the name Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The gala was one of the most photographed events in the world due to its head-turning red carpet looks, and the exhibition was a tribute to the designer and his influence.

4) Natasha Poonawalla

Saatvika @saatvika77



She nails it when it comes to the theme of Met aiming to create unforgettable looks. I honestly feel #NatashaPoonawalla doesn't get enough credit for her #MetGala looks.She nails it when it comes to the theme of Met aiming to create unforgettable looks. I honestly feel #NatashaPoonawalla doesn't get enough credit for her #MetGala looks. She nails it when it comes to the theme of Met aiming to create unforgettable looks. https://t.co/2DG0pxR6F1

When Natasha Poonawalla made her fourth appearance at the 2023 Met, she was spotted wearing a shimmering silver custom Schiaparelli gown on the event carpet. This appearance was met with an overwhelming amount of excitement from the audience.

Poonawalla chose an outfit that was designed to have rising pointy edges that framed her face and a silhouette that subtly resembles that of a cat, thus brilliantly paying homage to the late designer Lagerfeld's beloved pet cat Choupette.

The piece perfectly embodies Poonawalla's taste for dramatic ensembles, and she chose a gown designed to have protruding pointy edges that framed her face. This glittering work of art, designed to fit the wearer like a glove and inspired by some of the styles presented in Schiaparelli's Haute Couture 2023 collection, was, without a doubt, a show-stopper.

These are the most well-known Indian celebrities who attended the Met Gala 2023 and became fashionable reasons for inclusivity at an event such as this one, thanks to their stunning outfits.

Poll : 0 votes