Mukesh Ambani’s representative delivers verdict on Liverpool purchase as FSG explore sale: Reports

Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani is not interested in purchasing Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group (FSG), according to ABP News [via The ECHO].

It emerged last week that FSG has put Liverpool up for sale after 12 years as the owners of the club. A full sales presentation has even been prepared for interested parties, as per the report.

While a sale is not imminent, it appears FSG's 12-year ownership of the Reds is nearing an end. Several parties have been mooted as potential new owners for the club since the news emerged.

Among those credited with an interest in purchasing Liverpool is Indian multi-billionaire Ambani. There have been claims that the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. has made an approach to take the club over from FSG.

However, those claims are wide of the mark, according to the aforementioned source. A Reliance Industries representative has reportedly brushed the reports off as fake news.

Ambani is the eighth richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of around £90 billion. He has already forayed into the world of sports ownership, having been the holder of the Indian cricket team Mumbai Indians since 2008.

The Indian businessman was also linked with a bid for the Merseyside-based club in 2009. However, the news was rubbished by both his representatives and then Liverpool chief executive Christian Purslow, as per the report.

Ambani has now become the latest multi-billionaire to rule himself out of the race to buy the Reds. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ricketts family are among those who have already made their stance clear.

American billionaires and Middle Eastern entities, though, continue to be credited with an interest in purchasing the club. It thus remains to be seen who will take the Anfield outfit over from FSG.

How have Liverpool fared under FSG?

The Reds were owned by American businessmen George Gillett and Tom Hicks between 2007 and 2010. They were in a desperate state until John Henry's FSG took over the club in 2010.

It is a testament to FSG's work that the club they bought for £300 million is now worth around £3.6 billion. Apart from steadying the ship, the owners have also overseen a very successful spell for Liverpool in terms of results.

The Merseyside-based club notably won their first Premier League trophy in 30 years under FSG. They have also gotten their hands on several other trophies, including the UEFA Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp in charge.

