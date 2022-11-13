Eighth richest man in the world worth £90 billion makes Liverpool contact about takeover - Reports 

Liverpool have been approached by Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani with a takeover bid, as per the Mirror.

The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. is billed as the eighth richest man in the world by Forbes and is an avid sports fan. Ambani is the owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians and is the founder of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Cricket continues to be the most followed sport on the Indian subcontinent, but football is slowly catching up. Liverpool are one of the most well-supported teams in India ever since the Premier League remodeled itself and focused on building its global reach three decades ago.

Ambani reportedly boasts a net worth of £90 billion and will have to fend off competition from the USA and the UAE. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have been flooded with offers ever since they announced their decision to potentially sell the club.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥



Ambani has a net worth of around £90billion and is rated the eighth richest person in the world by Forbes 🤑 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 @MirrorSport : Liverpool could be set for an Indian takeover with multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani interested in buying the club.Ambani has a net worth of around £90billion and is rated the eighth richest person in the world by Forbes 💰𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 @MirrorSport: Liverpool could be set for an Indian takeover with multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani interested in buying the club.Ambani has a net worth of around £90billion and is rated the eighth richest person in the world by Forbes 🇮🇳🤑 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kdkAxg25Tn

John W. Henry's FSG are willing to transfer ownership of the club for £4 billion - a figure that may not scare Ambani. The current owner's decision to sell the club comes after Liverpool's poor start to the domestic season.

Despite winning two games on the trot - against Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton - the Reds are still sixth in the table with 22 points from 14 games. Fans have been vocal with their demands that the club spend big in the upcoming transfer window to refresh the Reds' aging squad.

FSG have been notably frugal in that regard. Apparently, just 2% of the club's revenue has been diverted toward signing players in the last four full seasons combined.

Steve Ballmer in contention as Liverpool seek new owners

According to Echo, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has been linked with making a takeover bid for Liverpool.

Liverpool FC @LFC Heading into the break with a win Heading into the break with a win 🙌 https://t.co/7dG0VjgqF0

As per Forbes, the American billionaire is the 10th richest man in the world with a net worth of around £73 billion. The Reds have manager Jurgen Klopp to thank for making Liverpool a global sporting powerhouse once again.

The Merseyside giants have never been as attractive a prospect as they are now for potential suitors looking to buy the club. Klopp became the club's manager in November 2015.

Since then, he has led them to win every major trophy under the sun. His journey with the club was expected to end in the summer of 2024, but he extended his contract by two more years in April.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes