Breaking: Fenway Sports Group put Liverpool FC up for sale

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has put Liverpool Football Club up for sale after 12 years as owners of the club.

As per The Athletic, a full sales presentation has been prepared for interested parties, with Forbes valuing the club in May 2022 at £3.6 billion.

The Reds were in a desperate state until Boston Red Sox owner John Henry bought the club in 2010. Since then, the club has enjoyed great success, winning every major trophy available to them under manager Jurgen Klopp, who took over in 2015.

There have been incredible highs, like winning their first league title in three decades and a Champions League triumph. However, the American group have also attracted controversy during their time in charge, most notably when they attempted to join the doomed European Super League during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Merseyside club have enjoyed great success under FSG, many have criticized the group for not helping Klopp enough in the transfer market. While the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have spent vast sums of money, the Reds have been unable to compete in terms of net spend.

FSG were also heavily criticized for their attempts to charge supporters £77 a ticket to see their team, which drew notable protests at Anfield. They also attempted to trademark the name 'Liverpool', with supporters groups taking action to ensure that didn't happen.

FSG release statement after putting Liverpool FC up for sale

The Athletic also reports that FSG have released a statement regarding their position, which read:

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool."

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

The statement concluded:

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

