Met Gala 2023: 5 celebrities who nailed the "Karl Lagerfeld: A line of Beauty" theme

The Met Gala 2023, popularly known as the Superbowl of fashion, had many wondering how designers would interpret the "in honor of Karl" dress code for this year's Met Gala. On May 1, however, the numerous celebs who showed up at the red carpet put an end to any lingering speculations.

Favorites among fashion enthusiasts include Grace Elizabeth, Chloe Fineman, Lila Moss, and Cardi B, all of whom wore pink. Archival Chanel gowns worn by Penelope Cruz and Dua Lipa proved to be a big hit. Other designers' exciting creations, like Rihanna's Valentino and Phoebe Bridgers' Tory Burch, and the occasional splash of color among all the black and white, turned the night into a glamorous one.

We take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala right here.

Rihanna and four other celebrities who turned heads at the Met Gala

1) Rihanna

Riri arrived fashionably late. In her maternity avatar, she stepped up for the fashion industry's biggest night.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived at the 2023 Met Gala a little late, as is their style. The couple, who were the evening's penultimate attendees, followed the dress code honoring Karl Lagerfeld, the late creative director of Chanel.

The We Found Love singer looked stunning in an oversized fur coat from Fendi's fall/winter 1997 ready-to-wear collection as she made her way to the celebration. In addition, she wore a pair of white, pointy-toed pumps with wraparound laces and a rosette at the end of the shoe. Her huge diamond stud earrings, Bulgari pearls, and diamond choker necklace were the icing on the cake.

2) Dua Lipa in Chanel Haute Couture Fall 1992

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss dua lipa can do unspeakable things to me dua lipa can do unspeakable things to me https://t.co/zgbeRNT6Xj

On Monday, the 27-year-old Grammy winner and co-chair of this year's Met Gala walked the red carpet in a timeless white Chanel wedding ballgown.

Claudia Schiffer, supermodel extraordinaire, made this gown famous when she wore it to finish the 1995–1996 Chanel catwalk show. Likewise, Lipa honored this year's event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," by donning it herself.

The white dress has black and silver trimming and a distinctive white tasseled hem. However, it has no sleeves. Lipa let her hair down for the night and wore a rich red lip to complement her otherwise natural makeup.

The artist wore a platinum necklace by Tiffany & Co. that was set with a diamond weighing more than 200 carats and fashioned after the famous Tiffany Diamond. She also sported a nine-carat diamond platinum ring from Tiffany & Co. She accessorized with silver shoes that occasionally popped out from under the fringe of her skirt.

3) Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace

Anne Hathaway looked stunning at the Met Gala 2023.

Hathaway did complete justice to the theme in a figure-hugging white tweed Versace gown, as Karl loved experimenting with tweed fabric.

The back of the strapless dress had a seductive cutaway that continued down the leg to the thigh. Italian designer Giorgio Armani used their signature gold safety pins to secure the cutouts. Hathaway completed her look with a Bulgari diamond choker, white platform shoes, and a pair of matching tweed opera gloves.

4) Florence Pugh in Valentino

It was Florence Pugh's first time attending the Met Gala, and she arrived in style.

She walked down the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a stunning white gown designed by Valentino's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and showed off her newly shaven head.

Pugh has become Piccioli's latest muse after making headlines in several daring Valentino gowns in recent years. In addition, the British actress is featured in a new ad campaign for Rockstud handbags. However, the Met experience solidified her allegiance to the brand.

Pugh's dress was more subdued than the bright hues Valentino usually chooses for her. But that doesn't mean the Don't Worry, Darling star didn't stand out. She looked lovely in a strapless white dress with a modern tummy cutout as she confidently climbed the stairs.

The design featured an open back accentuated by a black ribbon wrapped into a lovely bow in front. The ensemble was finished off with a long train, some glitter, and a headdress of black feathers.

5) Bad Bunny in Jacquemus

High End Homo @highendhomo the back of bad bunny’s custom jacquemus look, i am screaming the back of bad bunny’s custom jacquemus look, i am screaming https://t.co/Sz0q8LztsV

The megastar's debut on the Met Gala red carpet was yet another testament to the fact that Bad Bunny is a master at garnering attention wherever he goes.

The most-streamed musician in the world wore an all-white Jacquemus tweed suit (with a daring cutaway back) and platform leather derby shoes for fashion's biggest night. In addition, the superstar slicked his hair back, ditching his signature cornrows, and accessorized with pearl stud earrings, a silver chain necklace, and a voluminous 26-foot-long rosette cape.

The streamlined appearance starkly contrasts his Met Gala debut attire, which was a custom Burberry boilersuit, gold floral hair clips, and a big bouffant. The superstar has previously worked with Jacquemus, appearing in their spring ad campaign in 2017.

These were the top five dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2023 who nailed the Karl Lagerfeld theme and served fashion in the best way possible for the world. Let us know in the comment section which look was your favorite.

Poll : 0 votes