"He's earned his way into the WWE" - 39-year-old superstar praises Bad Bunny ahead of Street Fight at Backlash

Bad Bunny has been impressive thus far in his limited appearances in WWE and a 39-year-old superstar believes he has earned his way into the company.

The recording artist was originally scheduled to host WWE Backlash this weekend, but will now be competing in a Street Fight. He interfered in Dominik Mysterio's match at WrestleMania 39 and The Judgment Day is now out for revenge.

Damian Priest attacked the popular musician on RAW after WrestleMania, slamming him through the commentary table. Bunny responded by challenging Priest to a Street Fight at the premium live event during last week's episode of RAW.

Speaking on the Under the Ring podcast, LWO member Santos Escobar claimed that he doesn't see Bad Bunny as a musician. Escobar said that he views the 29-year-old as a WWE Superstar that has shown respect for the craft. He added that LWO will be at Backlash if The Judgment Day tries to interfere in the match.

“Everyone says Bad Bunny is this recording artist and multi-Grammy winner. He’s none of that to me. He’s a WWE Superstar. He has shown respect, commitment, love, and admiration to what we do. The only way I can repay that is with respect. He earned his way into the WWE. I think he’s got the most difficult task in his WWE career next Saturday when he faces Damian Priest, I faced Damian Priest on several occasions and it won’t be easy, but I’m sure that Bad Bunny is going to have everything he needs to defeat Damian Priest, and let’s just say if Judgement Day decides to show up, LWO is going to be there," said Escobar. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Former WWE Champion Big E praises Bad Bunny

Big E recently complimented Bad Bunny for his commitment to the wrestling business.

The New Day member hasn't appeared on RAW or SmackDown since he suffered a broken neck in March 2022. Big E has been keeping busy during his time away and has made several appearances on the company's behalf.

During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, Big E praised the rapper for working hard and being passionate about the industry.

“Bad Bunny, tip of the cap to him, he’s come in, he’s worked incredibly hard, his passion for this. I saw he did an interview I think it was for Carpool Karaoke where he said the WrestleMania (37) match I think he described as the best day of his life.” Big E added, “It’s so dope and amazing to see someone like him who is a massive massive star and comes in so humbly and so energetically to do what we do.” [11:06 - 11:50]

Bad Bunny has a tall task ahead of him when he faces Damian Priest at WWE Backlash. It will be interesting to see if the Street Fight stipulation favors the musician in the match as he can do whatever it takes to pick up a win this Saturday.

