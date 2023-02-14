WWE stars visit popular children's wrestling club ahead of RAW

Several WWE Superstars made a surprise visit to the popular children's wrestling club, The Wrestling Club, ahead of the go-home episode of RAW before Elimination Chamber.

The Wrestling Club takes place at Kipp Amp Middle School in Brooklyn, New York. The club has grown in popularity for its online videos showing everyone involved watching a variety of wrestling from WWE, AEW, and NJPW, among others. The group regularly attends wrestling events together as well.

The kids received a special treat this morning when they received a visit from WWE Superstars Titus O'Neil, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and two-time world champion Big E.

The crew came in to celebrate Black History Month and surprised the kids with tickets to Monday Night RAW, which takes place at the Barclays Center.

WWE is in its final week of programming before the Elimination Chamber event

The Wrestling Club will get to see WWE in New York tonight, which will be the company's final RAW before Saturday's Elimination Chamber. The premium live event takes place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Sami Zayn will be adding another incredible chapter to his saga with The Bloodline as he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. The match was made official a couple of weeks ago after Zayn attacked Reigns for payback from the Royal Rumble.

Aside from the main event, Austin Theory will be defending the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber structure. Competing in that matchup will be Theory, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Montez Ford, and Bronson Reed.

The other chamber matchup will see Natalya, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and Asuka compete for an opportunity to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

It remains to be seen whether any other matches or segments will be added to the premium live event. Elimination Chamber is the last stop on the Road to WrestleMania, and rightfully enough, fan anticipation is at an all-time high.

