Why is Bad Bunny no longer hosting WWE Backlash? Insight into Grammy Award winning rapper's comments on RAW

Bad Bunny added high-flying moves and wrestling skills to his resume in his first WWE match at WrestleMania 37. He teamed up with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

A couple of years after WrestleMania 37, their budding friendship has now transcended into disdain for each other. At WrestleMania 39, the rapper interrupted Dominik Mysterio and prevented him from assaulting Rey Mysterio during their match. This, in turn, led to Priest coming to his teammate's aide on the subsequent edition of RAW, which witnessed the former allies turn into foes.

On RAW this week, Bad Bunny appeared and attacked Priest with a Kendo stick amidst his match against Rey. The rapper then claimed that he was no longer hosting Backlash. Instead, he laid out a challenge for a Street Fight against Priest at the event. While the singer has competed in a tag team bout and at the Royal Rumble last year, this will be his first singles encounter.

With Backlash emanating from Puerto Rico and the two stars' history with each other, the feud is apt and is bound to captivate fans. Given the intensity of their rivalry, it would be appropriate for the singer to focus all his energy and attention on the bout itself.

The Judgment Day have been running rampant since its creation. Thus, it would be sensible for Bad Bunny to keep a watchful eye on any and every one of their antics, especially at an event like Backlash.

Why was Bad Bunny absent following Damian Priest's assault earlier this month?

On RAW after 'Mania, Bad Bunny confronted Dominik Mysterio from ringside. The young Mysterio was in for a surprise when the rapper punched him in the face. An unhappy Damian Priest flung the 29-year-old over the barricade and launched a vicious assault before putting him through the announcers' table.

The musician reportedly suffered a shoulder injury that hampered his ability to stand up to The Judgment Day member in the weeks that followed. Given his absence, some fans speculated that a tag team match between Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny against The Archer of Infamy and Dominik Mysterio was likely to take place.

With the magnitude of Bunny's following and fame in the non-wrestling world, he has seemingly garnered a huge fanbase in WWE as well. This was prominent when he laid down the stipulation for his match against his friend-turned-foe, which was received with much fervor by fans.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes