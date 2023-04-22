WWE SmackDown: Does Damian Priest have real-life heat with Bad Bunny?

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny have been building a storyline that has kept fans invested. It's not only the on-screen part of the storyline that fans are only focused on but also the complexities beyond the ring that have grabbed the keen eye of the WWE Universe.

Bad Bunny's feud with The Judgment Day started as the Grammy award winner ensured Dominik Mysterio didn't use unfair means to secure a victory over Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Priest got involved after Bunny laid a hand on Dominik Mysterio on the RAW after WrestleMania, with the former putting the artist through the announcers' desk.

While their in-ring rivalry is taking shape, it's worth taking a look at their real-life relationship. Priest and Bunny are close friends in real life, especially considering the music sensation started off his WWE career with Damian Priest by his side. As per Priest, they remain in touch and try to hang out and chat whenever possible.

"We stay in touch. He's obviously ridiculously busy, just out there just killing it. Whenever we can just be around each other, we really bonded. We have this connection through work and through competition, you gain this bond and we have. Whenever we can and it's possible we try to hang out and chat."

With Bad Bunny set to host Backlash on May 6 in Puerto Rico, Damian Priest could come to blows with his friend in the coming weeks.

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny have been tag team partners

When Bad Bunny started his WWE career, he formed a tag team with Damian Priest.

They worked together like a well-oiled machine, and this was displayed during their match against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. It was The Archer of Infamy's first celebrity match at his first WrestleMania since being moved to the main roster.

The WWE Superstar revealed how much Bad Bunny's dedication for the sport helped him prepare for the match.

“But man, he [Bad Bunny] made it really easy because he wasn't just a celebrity that came in to promote something and didn't really care like he's a lifelong fan and this was a part of his dreams. A dream to become a music artist and WWE Superstar, and he would love to achieve that, and when he came, he put in the work.”

Currently, Bad Bunny has sided with Rey Mysterio, which has put him in a feud with The Judgment Day, especially Damian Priest.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out at Backlash and before that on WWE programming.

